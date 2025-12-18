Fani Willis delivers fiery testimony about Trump 2020 election interference case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified in a tense hearing before Georgia lawmakers concerning an investigation into her prosecution of Donald Trump and allies over the 2020 election. Willis’ attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, confirmed last week the district attorney would comply with a witness subpoena issued by the Georgia Senate’s Special Committee on Investigations. The committee had been trying since August 2024 to compel Willis’ testimony. The operation of Willis’ office is under scrutiny by the state Senate panel as well as her romantic relationship with onetime deputy prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to assist with the 2020 election interference prosecution of Trump and his allies. Credit: Georgia State Senate

1:20