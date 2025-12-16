‘Christmas comes tomorrow,’ Willis says ahead of Senate committee testimony
Fulton DA addresses presidential social media post, Charlie Kirk and more in news conference about unrelated case.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — pictured speaking during a news conference in July 2024 — criticized President Donald Trump over a social media post he recently made about the killing of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, in California. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)
What ensued was a two-minute tirade in which she criticized President Donald Trump, searing him over social media remarks he made about the recent stabbing deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, in Los Angeles.
“We are in a country that has leaders that don’t know how to lead,” Willis told a roomful of reporters.
Without mentioning Trump or the Reiners by name, Willis said the California domestic violence case struck her particularly hard and stirred up memories of her own aunt’s murder.
“I know what it does to a family when they are victimized,” Willis said. “And you got keyboard bullies all across this country who are depraved … they are depraved to actually attack families going through that kind of violence.”
Willis’ domestic violence unit is named for her aunt, Brenda Bayham, who was stabbed to death by her husband.
Willis’ attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, confirmed last week the DA would comply with a witness subpoena issued by the Georgia Senate’s Special Committee on Investigations.
The committee — chaired by stateSen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens — is investigating the operation of Willis’ office and her romantic relationship with onetime deputy prosecutorNathan Wade, who she hired to assist with the 2020 election interference prosecution of Trump and his allies.