Politics ‘Christmas comes tomorrow,’ Willis says ahead of Senate committee testimony Fulton DA addresses presidential social media post, Charlie Kirk and more in news conference about unrelated case. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — pictured speaking during a news conference in July 2024 — criticized President Donald Trump over a social media post he recently made about the killing of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, in California. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her testimony before a Georgia Senate committee Wednesday will be like Christmas coming early. Willis was asked about her plans to address the committee during a news conference about a recent Fulton County rape conviction.

RELATED ‘We’re showing up’: Fani Willis will testify before Senate committee What ensued was a two-minute tirade in which she criticized President Donald Trump, searing him over social media remarks he made about the recent stabbing deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, in Los Angeles. “We are in a country that has leaders that don’t know how to lead,” Willis told a roomful of reporters. Without mentioning Trump or the Reiners by name, Willis said the California domestic violence case struck her particularly hard and stirred up memories of her own aunt’s murder. “I know what it does to a family when they are victimized,” Willis said. “And you got keyboard bullies all across this country who are depraved … they are depraved to actually attack families going through that kind of violence.”

Willis’ domestic violence unit is named for her aunt, Brenda Bayham, who was stabbed to death by her husband.

Willis’ attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, confirmed last week the DA would comply with a witness subpoena issued by the Georgia Senate’s Special Committee on Investigations. RELATED Georgia dismisses Trump election case, ending his last criminal prosecution The committee — chaired by state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens — is investigating the operation of Willis’ office and her romantic relationship with onetime deputy prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she hired to assist with the 2020 election interference prosecution of Trump and his allies. The committee has been trying since August 2024 to compel Willis’ testimony. “Tomorrow, you’ll get Christmas,” she told a reporter Tuesday. Willis also said that regardless of one’s political beliefs, it is never acceptable to glorify violence.