Legislature

Fani Willis testifies before the Georgia Senate: What to watch for

Fulton DA faces off against Senate Republicans, many seeking higher office.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify to a Georgia Senate panel Wednesday. (File photo by Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify to a Georgia Senate panel Wednesday. (File photo by Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A former governor and the state’s top local prosecutor on one side. Three would-be lieutenant governors and a would-be attorney general on the other.

Toss in the collapse of the biggest criminal case in Georgia history, and Wednesday’s showdown between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a state Senate panel could provide plenty of political fire.

Willis will testify before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations — a panel created to investigate her actions in the criminal case she brought against Donald Trump and 18 others who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

She filed that case in 2023 and quickly obtained four guilty pleas. But it hit a snag when defense attorneys accused Willis of having a conflict of interest because of a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired to assist with the case. After Willis was disqualified from the case, another prosecutor dropped the remaining charges last month.

RELATED
‘Christmas comes tomorrow,’ Willis says ahead of Senate committee testimony

The Senate created the panel shortly after the allegations against Willis came to light. Willis resisted the committee’s efforts to compel her testimony. But on Wednesday, she’ll make a long-delayed appearance before the panel.

The committee is stocked with Republicans aiming for higher office, and other big names in Georgia politics will be on hand.

Here’s a look at some of the key players:

Lieutenant governor candidates: State Sens. Greg Dolezal, Steve Gooch and Blake Tillery are seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year. Each could use the hearing as an opportunity to distinguish themselves against Willis, who is despised by many Republicans for her prosecution of Trump.

Georgia dismisses case against Trump

The Decision: Georgia dismisses Trump election case, ending his last criminal prosecution

Legal fees: Case dismissal means Fulton County could pay Trump millions

Case collapses: Georgia election case, once seen as strongest against Trump, hits the skids

Timeline: How we got here

The defense: Meet the lawyer who derailed Georgia’s prosecution of Donald Trump

Federal pardons: Trump pardons 18 co-defendants in Georgia election case

Attorney general candidate: Sen. Bill Cowsert, who chairs the committee, is a Republican candidate for attorney general. At times, he’s stressed the panel is not a partisan witch hunt. But that pledge has sometimes been drowned out by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who presides over the Senate and has blasted Willis.

Georgia state Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) speaks to reporters after a state Senate committee hearing on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Georgia state Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) speaks to reporters after a state Senate committee hearing on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Willis’ attorney: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a fellow Democrat, has represented Willis in recent proceedings. A top Georgia trial lawyer, Barnes, who left office in 2003, after losing his bid for a second term. Some blamed the defeat on Barnes’ controversial push to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. He was the last Democrat to serve as Georgia’s governor.

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes takes the stand as a witness during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes takes the stand as a witness during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Willis herself: Willis was a combative witness when questioned by defense attorneys in the criminal case nearly two years ago. She has skipped Senate committee meetings and defied its subpoenas. Now she’s preparing to testify under oath.

It won’t be her first time — she testified under oath during the criminal case. But the political ambitions of some of her inquisitors and Willis’ flair for fighting back could make for a combustible combination Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Willis did nothing to tamp down expectations when asked about her impending testimony. In a roomful of reporters, she launched into a two-minute tirade that touched on the October assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Trump’s social media remarks about the stabbing deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife in Los Angeles.

Then, she seemingly alluded to her impending Senate testimony.

“Tomorrow,” she told a reporter, “you’ll get Christmas.”

Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this report

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

More Stories

The Latest

Cobb County School Board meeting

Former Cobb school board member heads to Georgia Senate

Retired lawmaker, dentist face off in Georgia Senate special election runoff

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads

Keep Reading

Georgia Senate set to question Fani Willis over Trump prosecution

‘Christmas comes tomorrow,’ Willis says ahead of Senate committee testimony

Fani Willis’ testimony gives Republican candidates time in the spotlight

42m ago

Featured

UPS’ rough year
ANALYSIS

After a difficult 2025, here’s what could be ahead for UPS

Two Georgia universities joining new, controversial accreditor

From Marietta to millions, ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ turns 20