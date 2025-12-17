Legislature Fani Willis testifies before the Georgia Senate: What to watch for Fulton DA faces off against Senate Republicans, many seeking higher office. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify to a Georgia Senate panel Wednesday. (File photo by Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

A former governor and the state’s top local prosecutor on one side. Three would-be lieutenant governors and a would-be attorney general on the other. Toss in the collapse of the biggest criminal case in Georgia history, and Wednesday’s showdown between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a state Senate panel could provide plenty of political fire.

The committee is stocked with Republicans aiming for higher office, and other big names in Georgia politics will be on hand.

Willis’ attorney: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a fellow Democrat, has represented Willis in recent proceedings. A top Georgia trial lawyer, Barnes, who left office in 2003, after losing his bid for a second term. Some blamed the defeat on Barnes’ controversial push to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. He was the last Democrat to serve as Georgia’s governor. Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes takes the stand as a witness during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images/TNS) Willis herself: Willis was a combative witness when questioned by defense attorneys in the criminal case nearly two years ago. She has skipped Senate committee meetings and defied its subpoenas. Now she’s preparing to testify under oath. It won’t be her first time — she testified under oath during the criminal case. But the political ambitions of some of her inquisitors and Willis’ flair for fighting back could make for a combustible combination Wednesday. On Tuesday, Willis did nothing to tamp down expectations when asked about her impending testimony. In a roomful of reporters, she launched into a two-minute tirade that touched on the October assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Trump’s social media remarks about the stabbing deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife in Los Angeles.