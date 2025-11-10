News

Jermaine Dupri's latest album is meant to usher in the next music era

When Atlanta moves, Jermaine Dupri makes sure the world feels it. With "Magic City," the prolific rapper and music producer's first full-length album in 24 years, Dupri blends nostalgia and innovation, spotlighting Atlanta’s famous strip club through a soundtrack tailored for the Starz docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy." As mentioned to UATL's DeAsia Paige, the album is a reintroduction of sorts for Dupri's iconic So So Def label. A legend who refuses to rest on his laurels, the music mogul sees it as his mission to help usher in the next wave of Southern talent. "You come to this city, you get inspired," he says. "I feel like it's part of my job to put that fire back in motion." Credits: AJC | Billboard | @jermainedupri / YouTube | @starz / YouTube | @DABRATTV / YouTube | @KrisKrossVEVO / YouTube | @Xscape / YouTube | @Therealbunnab / Youtube | @bankrollni / Youtube | @donwongfilms / Youtube | @4ShootersOnly / Youtube | City of Atlanta Government / Facebook | @plutonotdabratt / Instagram | Natrice Miller / AJC | DeAsia Paige / AJC

1:48
AJC | 15 hours ago

How Outkast’s style sets the stage for their timeless Southern hip-hop

Christian rapper Lecrae channels Jay-Z and Eldridge Cleaver with new collection of personal essays

CeeLo Green, Trombone Shorty to headline AIDS Walk Atlanta

Today's Video Headlines

Jermaine Dupri's latest album is meant to usher in the next music era

Very 1950s, very Caucasian: U.S. Labor Department posters evoke anti-DEI rhetoric

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Why Outkast will have a full-circle moment entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cost of living takes center stage at the AJC’s 2026 gubernatorial race forum

More Videos

Atlanta leaders past and present speak out against DEI rollbacks

City leaders past and present gathered at Bethel AME Church to affirm Atlanta’s legacy of diversity. Credit: Big Bethel AME Church / YouTube

ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

In one week, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more than any other U.S. city. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YT | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown

Atlanta air traffic controllers are working without pay and turning to Uber and DoorDash to stay afloat as the shutdown drags on.

Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home

Aria in Buckhead blends fine dining with Southern hospitality in a setting that feels like home.