Jermaine Dupri's latest album is meant to usher in the next music era

When Atlanta moves, Jermaine Dupri makes sure the world feels it. With "Magic City," the prolific rapper and music producer's first full-length album in 24 years, Dupri blends nostalgia and innovation, spotlighting Atlanta's famous strip club through a soundtrack tailored for the Starz docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy." As mentioned to UATL's DeAsia Paige, the album is a reintroduction of sorts for Dupri's iconic So So Def label. A legend who refuses to rest on his laurels, the music mogul sees it as his mission to help usher in the next wave of Southern talent. "You come to this city, you get inspired," he says. "I feel like it's part of my job to put that fire back in motion."

1:48