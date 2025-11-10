Jermaine Dupri's latest album is meant to usher in the next music era
When Atlanta moves, Jermaine Dupri makes sure the world feels it. With "Magic City," the prolific rapper and music producer's first full-length album in 24 years, Dupri blends nostalgia and innovation, spotlighting Atlanta’s famous strip club through a soundtrack tailored for the Starz docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy." As mentioned to UATL's DeAsia Paige, the album is a reintroduction of sorts for Dupri's iconic So So Def label. A legend who refuses to rest on his laurels, the music mogul sees it as his mission to help usher in the next wave of Southern talent. "You come to this city, you get inspired," he says. "I feel like it's part of my job to put that fire back in motion." Credits: AJC | Billboard | @jermainedupri / YouTube | @starz / YouTube | @DABRATTV / YouTube | @KrisKrossVEVO / YouTube | @Xscape / YouTube | @Therealbunnab / Youtube | @bankrollni / Youtube | @donwongfilms / Youtube | @4ShootersOnly / Youtube | City of Atlanta Government / Facebook | @plutonotdabratt / Instagram | Natrice Miller / AJC | DeAsia Paige / AJC
Atlanta leaders past and present speak out against DEI rollbacks
City leaders past and present gathered at Bethel AME Church to affirm Atlanta’s legacy of diversity. Credit: Big Bethel AME Church / YouTube
ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.
In one week, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more than any other U.S. city. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YT | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC
Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown
Atlanta air traffic controllers are working without pay and turning to Uber and DoorDash to stay afloat as the shutdown drags on.
Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home
Aria in Buckhead blends fine dining with Southern hospitality in a setting that feels like home.