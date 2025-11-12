Casual wine bar Madeira Park becomes a neighborhood gathering spot
The AJC visits Madeira Park, a neighborhood wine bar where relaxed afternoons turn into lively nights. Great wine, shareable plates and a welcoming vibe define this local favorite. Learn more about Medeira Park from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
The AJC's 2025 Politically Georgia Candidate Forum lineup is announced
Leroy Chapman, the editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, announces an exclusive live event featuring the "Politically Georgia" podcast team.
Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven
Little Bear might be known as “the dog restaurant,” but it’s the food that keeps people coming back.
Atlanta leaders past and present speak out against DEI rollbacks
City leaders past and present gathered at Bethel AME Church to affirm Atlanta’s legacy of diversity. Credit: Big Bethel AME Church / YouTube
ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.
In one week, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more than any other U.S. city. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YT | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC