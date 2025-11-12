News

Casual wine bar Madeira Park becomes a neighborhood gathering spot

The AJC visits Madeira Park, a neighborhood wine bar where relaxed afternoons turn into lively nights. Great wine, shareable plates and a welcoming vibe define this local favorite. Learn more about Medeira Park from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:31
AJC | 1 hour ago

AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

Today's Video Headlines
FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

A'Lelia Bundles says Netflix’s 'Self Made' distorted Madam C.J. Walker’s story

1h ago

Casual wine bar Madeira Park becomes a neighborhood gathering spot

1h ago

Jermaine Dupri's latest album is meant to usher in the next music era

Very 1950s, very Caucasian: U.S. Labor Department posters evoke anti-DEI rhetoric

More Videos

The AJC's 2025 Politically Georgia Candidate Forum lineup is announced

Leroy Chapman, the editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, announces an exclusive live event featuring the "Politically Georgia" podcast team.

Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven

Little Bear might be known as “the dog restaurant,” but it’s the food that keeps people coming back.

Atlanta leaders past and present speak out against DEI rollbacks

City leaders past and present gathered at Bethel AME Church to affirm Atlanta’s legacy of diversity. Credit: Big Bethel AME Church / YouTube

ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

In one week, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more than any other U.S. city. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YT | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC