Scenes from day one at the 2026 Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park

The energy was already on another level on day one of the 2026 Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park. Access Atlanta caught Moonlark bringing those smooth indie soul melodies and Arkose absolutely sliding on the acid jazz funk. The Friday night crowd was a beautiful, diverse mix of the city coming together for some serious talent. You can still catch heavy hitters like Frute and Members Only rocking the main stage or vibey sets from Del Roscoe and The Weekend Lovers. Grab your crew, hit the park and see why this tradition is a city staple.

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