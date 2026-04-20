Relax and enjoy the cozy patio vibes at The Little Hippo
Everything seems right in life when you’ve got a cold drink in your hand, the smell of something delicious on the way, and a seat outside on one of the coziest patios in metro Atlanta! That’s exactly what you’ll get at The Little Hippo. You can’t go wrong with any of their signature sandwiches and their super friendly staff give great recommendations if you have trouble choosing. They also have a great selection of cocktails, beer, and wine!
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