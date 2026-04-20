Calling all divas: Add the Beau McCall wearable art exhibit to your plans

The “Beau McCall: Divas, Blues, and Memories” exhibit is one of the latest creative experiences at Hammonds House Museum. Beautifully curated by Souleo, you’ll step into an exhibition by artist Beau McCall who creates visual and wearable art by hand-sewing clothing buttons onto mostly upcycled fabrics, materials and objects.

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