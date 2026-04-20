Calling all divas: Add the Beau McCall wearable art exhibit to your plans
The “Beau McCall: Divas, Blues, and Memories” exhibit is one of the latest creative experiences at Hammonds House Museum. Beautifully curated by Souleo, you’ll step into an exhibition by artist Beau McCall who creates visual and wearable art by hand-sewing clothing buttons onto mostly upcycled fabrics, materials and objects.
Inside look at Fred's Meat and Bread in Krog Street Market
This Michelin Bib Gourmand sandwich spot is just steps away from the Eastside Beltline.1h ago
The moment the Georgia Guidestones exploded
We analyzed the AJC's exclusive footage showing the 2022 Georgia Guidestones explosion. Credit: AJC|Elbert County Emergency Management
Why the Georgia Guidestones still raise questions
Credits: AJC|11Alive|Elbert Co. Emerg. Serv.|Info Wars|KTLA|WYFF|macabrehappenings, pythianpriestess, ravenryderslife/TT|Various Social
The 'busiest airport' title: Who’s challenging Atlanta?
Is Atlanta really the world’s busiest airport? Chicago challenges ATL’s title — here’s what the numbers say. Credits: Getty | @ChicagosMayor/X