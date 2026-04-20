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Inside look at Fred's Meat and Bread in Krog Street Market
This Michelin Bib Gourmand sandwich spot is just steps away from the Eastside Beltline. We highly recommend trying their famous garlic fries with ranch and their delicious Korean cheesesteak. This is the perfect Saturday lunch spot!
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Inside look at Fred's Meat and Bread in Krog Street Market
This Michelin Bib Gourmand sandwich spot is just steps away from the Eastside Beltline.1h ago
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