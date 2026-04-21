Mysterious ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs pop up across Atlanta

Santa’s checking the list — and apparently Atlanta is on it. Bright red “Santa Is Watching You” signs have mysteriously popped up on utility poles across the city, from Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points to Kirkwood and Chosewood Park. Some people see them as quirky public art; others say they’re a slightly creepy reminder of how Atlanta is one of the most surveilled cities in the country. The AJC’s Thomas Lake and Fraser Jones talked with Atlantans to find out what they know — if anything — about who might be behind the signs. For now, the person responsible remains a mystery.

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