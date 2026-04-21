Mysterious ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs pop up across Atlanta
Santa’s checking the list — and apparently Atlanta is on it. Bright red “Santa Is Watching You” signs have mysteriously popped up on utility poles across the city, from Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points to Kirkwood and Chosewood Park. Some people see them as quirky public art; others say they’re a slightly creepy reminder of how Atlanta is one of the most surveilled cities in the country. The AJC’s Thomas Lake and Fraser Jones talked with Atlantans to find out what they know — if anything — about who might be behind the signs. For now, the person responsible remains a mystery.
Calling all divas: Add the Beau McCall wearable art exhibit to your plans
The “Beau McCall: Divas, Blues, and Memories” exhibit is one of the latest creative experiences at Hammonds House Museum.
Inside look at Fred's Meat and Bread in Krog Street Market
This Michelin Bib Gourmand sandwich spot is just steps away from the Eastside Beltline.
The moment the Georgia Guidestones exploded
We analyzed the AJC's exclusive footage showing the 2022 Georgia Guidestones explosion. Credit: AJC|Elbert County Emergency Management
Why the Georgia Guidestones still raise questions
Credits: AJC|11Alive|Elbert Co. Emerg. Serv.|Info Wars|KTLA|WYFF|macabrehappenings, pythianpriestess, ravenryderslife/TT|Various Social