Come as you are: Lazy Betty serves comfort with a culinary twist

Lazy Betty's new Midtown location is all about vibes and high-end flavor. With artful design, tasting menus and dishes full of finesse, chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips turn comfort food into something unforgettable experience. Learn more about Lazy Betty from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:47
AJC | 1 hour ago

AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

1h ago

2h ago
SCAD filmmaker Jeremiah Elias is revolutionizing fashion through dance

Why college campuses are falling victim to disturbing hoax calls

Why was the ICE raid at Georgia's Hyundai plant such a big deal?

Every meal at Atlanta's Mujō is a once-in-a-lifetime experience

You’ll never have the same meal twice at Mujō — and that’s the point.

Kimball House Dining Guide Square Video

Georgia Boy Dining Guide Square Video