'He told me he could not trust me': Ousted CDC director describes RFK Jr. meeting

Former CDC director Dr. Susan Monarez testified before a Senate committee that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressured her to support a vaccine mandate without reviewing data and told her he could not trust her. She also described Kennedy’s demeanor in tense meetings leading up to her ouster. Credits: U.S. Senate

1:49
AJC | 37 minutes ago

Ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez testifies on Capitol Hill

CDC shooting intensifies conversation over public health misinformation

37m ago

Geoff Duncan announces 2026 bid for Georgia governor

(DO NOT PROGRAM) What is the future of mass transit in Atlanta?

On Senate floor, Warnock urges unity after death of Charlie Kirk

Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is at a crossroads. Will it survive?

In rural Georgia, the Okefenokee Swamp is at the center of a tense debate. Credits: AJC | Drew Kann / AJC | Getty | RogerTodd, Wild_Land Firefighter/YouTube

Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign. Credits: United States Senate

'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health

Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP

How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics

Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC