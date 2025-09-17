'He told me he could not trust me': Ousted CDC director describes RFK Jr. meeting
Former CDC director Dr. Susan Monarez testified before a Senate committee that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressured her to support a vaccine mandate without reviewing data and told her he could not trust her. She also described Kennedy’s demeanor in tense meetings leading up to her ouster. Credits: U.S. Senate
Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is at a crossroads. Will it survive?
In rural Georgia, the Okefenokee Swamp is at the center of a tense debate. Credits: AJC | Drew Kann / AJC | Getty | RogerTodd, Wild_Land Firefighter/YouTube
Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign. Credits: United States Senate
'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health
Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP
How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics
Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC