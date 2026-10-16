The reason your favorite jeans wear out
Shopping for jeans? Fit and style aren't the only things that matter. Learn what to look for in denim construction, fabric weight and color to find high-quality jeans that last longer. From reinforced rivets to heavier denim and proper washing techniques, these tips can help you protect your investment and get more wear out of your favorite pair. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: Video by Najja Parker | Keola Racela and Jordan Pettiford for the AJC; Sources: AJC | National Archives | University of Pennsylvania
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