Skip to Main Content

The reason your favorite jeans wear out

Shopping for jeans? Fit and style aren't the only things that matter. Learn what to look for in denim construction, fabric weight and color to find high-quality jeans that last longer. From reinforced rivets to heavier denim and proper washing techniques, these tips can help you protect your investment and get more wear out of your favorite pair. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: Video by Najja Parker | Keola Racela and Jordan Pettiford for the AJC; Sources: AJC | National Archives | University of Pennsylvania

2:10
AJC | 40 minutes ago

Sports store backed by Atlanta Hawks coming to Centennial Yards

Dutch firm expands near Atlanta to support U.S. semiconductor supply chain

Delta will revamp service in its highest-class seats. Here’s what changes.

Today's Video Headlines

The reason your favorite jeans wear out

40m ago

We ate our way through the Georgia National Fair. These were the best bites.

Collins uses closing statement to argue Ossoff doesn't put Georgia first

Ossoff shuts down 2028 presidential speculation: 'I have zero interest in running'

More Videos

With Jackson absent, Bottoms turns debate into a case against her rival

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms used the debate to address Republican Rick Jackson's absence and make her case to voters. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club

Hundreds of Georgia daycares kept quality ratings after serious safety violations

Credits: Video by Samantha Hogan, Katherine Land, Justin Price, Jessi Esparza|Mariana Castro, Ace McColl for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty | David Scott | DECAL

Surveillance video shows alleged battery of toddler at daycare

Footage video obtained by the AJC shows an incident at Excell Preparatory Center that led to the arrest and firing of a daycare worker. Credit: DECAL

Where Georgia governor candidates stand on abortion

Where do Georgia governor candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson stand on abortion? Sources: AJC | Aljazeera | Riley Bunch / AJC