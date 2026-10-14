Ossoff shuts down 2028 presidential speculation: 'I have zero interest in running'

Could Sen. Jon Ossoff run for president in 2028? The Georgia Democrat faced that question during the Atlanta Press Club debate when he was asked whether he would commit to serving a full six-year Senate term if reelected. His answer was unequivocal: "Yes I will. I have zero interest in running for president." Ossoff's rising national profile and criticism of President Donald Trump have fueled speculation about a potential White House bid, but the senator said he has no plans to pursue one. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club

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