Ossoff shuts down 2028 presidential speculation: 'I have zero interest in running'
Could Sen. Jon Ossoff run for president in 2028? The Georgia Democrat faced that question during the Atlanta Press Club debate when he was asked whether he would commit to serving a full six-year Senate term if reelected. His answer was unequivocal: "Yes I will. I have zero interest in running for president." Ossoff's rising national profile and criticism of President Donald Trump have fueled speculation about a potential White House bid, but the senator said he has no plans to pursue one. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club
From baggy jeans to rhinestones: Hip-hop’s denim legacy
UATL culture reporter, Christopher A. Daniel, takes a look at some of Southern hip-hop’s most iconic contributions to denim fashion.
Why it's called a Canadian tuxedo
The story goes back to 1951, when Bing Crosby was reportedly turned away from a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing denim. Sources: AJC | Getty | Levi's
Ossoff presses Collins over son-in-law's neo-Nazi posts
Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed Rep. Mike Collins over his son-in-law's history of sharing neo-Nazi propaganda online. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF
How transparency is central to building the AJC's ATL50 best restaurants guide
AJC reporter Olivia Wakim explains how the 2026 ranking process differs from many restaurant guides. Credit: AJC