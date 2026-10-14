We ate our way through the Georgia National Fair. These were the best bites.

Nobody goes to the Georgia National Fair for a salad. ATL50 panelist and food creator @therealfoodstalker tracked down some of the fair's biggest bites, including foot-long corn dogs, giant cotton candy, turkey legs, peach cobbler and oversized lemonade. Which one are you ordering first? Credit: Video by Jordan Pettiford, Justin Brown, Javier Loarte for the AJC

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AJC | 53 minutes ago

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We ate our way through the Georgia National Fair. These were the best bites.

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