We ate our way through the Georgia National Fair. These were the best bites.
Nobody goes to the Georgia National Fair for a salad. ATL50 panelist and food creator @therealfoodstalker tracked down some of the fair's biggest bites, including foot-long corn dogs, giant cotton candy, turkey legs, peach cobbler and oversized lemonade. Which one are you ordering first? Credit: Video by Jordan Pettiford, Justin Brown, Javier Loarte for the AJC
Hundreds of Georgia daycares kept quality ratings after serious safety violations
An AJC investigation found Georgia's daycare quality rating system is flawed. Credit: Mariana Castro, Ace McColl; Sources: AJC|Getty|David Scott|DECAL
Surveillance video shows alleged battery of toddler at daycare
Footage video obtained by the AJC shows an incident at Excell Preparatory Center that led to the arrest and firing of a daycare worker. Credit: DECAL
Where Georgia governor candidates stand on abortion
Where do Georgia governor candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson stand on abortion? Sources: AJC | Aljazeera | Riley Bunch / AJC
From baggy jeans to rhinestones: Hip-hop’s denim legacy
UATL culture reporter, Christopher A. Daniel, takes a look at some of Southern hip-hop’s most iconic contributions to denim fashion.