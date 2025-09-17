Former CDC Director Bill Foege, credited with eradicating smallpox in the U.S., challenges Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his claims on public health. Foege joins a chorus of former CDC directors warning that "misinformation" from politicians, including Kennedy, pose a serious threat to national health security.
Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, ousted just weeks into her tenure by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is testifying Wednesday before the Senate Health Committee.
She was ousted from her job last month after Kennedy pressured her to pre-approve vaccine recommendations from a newly restructured advisory panel aligned with Kennedy’s views. Earlier this month, Kennedy testified before the Senate Finance Committee that he removed Monarez because she told him she wasn’t “trustworthy.”
Susan Monarez is expected to give her account of her ouster from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In prepared remarks obtained by media outlets, Monarez will say she was "fired for holding the line on scientific integrity" and that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told her to commit to approving in advance every recommendation from the CDC’s external panel of vaccine advisers, "regardless of the scientific evidence."
Monarez is also expected to say that Kennedy directed her to dismiss "officials responsible for vaccine policy, without cause."
She will also be joined by CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry, who resigned along with other top CDC officials after Monarez was forced out of her position.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.