Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, ousted just weeks into her tenure by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is testifying Wednesday before the Senate Health Committee.

She was ousted from her job last month after Kennedy pressured her to pre-approve vaccine recommendations from a newly restructured advisory panel aligned with Kennedy’s views. Earlier this month, Kennedy testified before the Senate Finance Committee that he removed Monarez because she told him she wasn’t “trustworthy.”

