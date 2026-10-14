Collins uses closing statement to argue Ossoff doesn't put Georgia first

Rep. Mike Collins used his closing statement in tonight's Atlanta Press Club debate to draw a sharp contrast with Sen. Jon Ossoff. Collins highlighted his record on tax cuts, rural hospital funding and immigration policy before arguing that Ossoff is using his Senate seat as a political "platform" rather than focusing on Georgia voters. "I need your vote. Now, send me to the Senate and I'll continue to deliver," Collins said. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club

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