Collins uses closing statement to argue Ossoff doesn't put Georgia first
Rep. Mike Collins used his closing statement in tonight's Atlanta Press Club debate to draw a sharp contrast with Sen. Jon Ossoff. Collins highlighted his record on tax cuts, rural hospital funding and immigration policy before arguing that Ossoff is using his Senate seat as a political "platform" rather than focusing on Georgia voters. "I need your vote. Now, send me to the Senate and I'll continue to deliver," Collins said. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club
Surveillance video shows alleged battery of toddler at daycare
Footage video obtained by the AJC shows an incident at Excell Preparatory Center that led to the arrest and firing of a daycare worker. Credit: DECAL
Where Georgia governor candidates stand on abortion
Where do Georgia governor candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson stand on abortion? Sources: AJC | Aljazeera | Riley Bunch / AJC
From baggy jeans to rhinestones: Hip-hop’s denim legacy
UATL culture reporter, Christopher A. Daniel, takes a look at some of Southern hip-hop’s most iconic contributions to denim fashion.
Why it's called a Canadian tuxedo
The story goes back to 1951, when Bing Crosby was reportedly turned away from a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing denim. Sources: AJC | Getty | Levi's