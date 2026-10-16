Trump invokes Laken Riley's death in attack on Jon Ossoff

President Donald Trump invoked the killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley while criticizing U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff at a rally in Dalton. Trump blamed Ossoff and Democratic immigration policies for Riley’s death and accused him of not helping pass the Laken Riley Act. Ossoff ultimately voted for the legislation, joining 11 other Senate Democrats in support of the measure. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press

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