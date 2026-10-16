Trump falsely claims Ossoff's 2021 Senate win was 'rigged' at Dalton rally
President Donald Trump repeated his false claims of election fraud in Georgia during a rally in Dalton, saying U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's 2021 runoff victory over David Perdue was "rigged." Georgia election officials certified the results, and Perdue conceded after the race. No evidence has emerged to support Trump's claims. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press
Today's Video Headlines
More Videos
Collins uses closing statement to argue Ossoff doesn't put Georgia first
Rep. Mike Collins used his closing statement at the Atlanta Press Club debate to draw a sharp contrast with Sen. Jon Ossoff. Source: Atlanta Press Club
Ossoff shuts down 2028 presidential speculation: 'I have zero interest in running'
Could Ossoff run for president in 2028? The Georgia Democrat faced that question during the Atlanta Press Club debate. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club
With Jackson absent, Bottoms turns debate into a case against her rival
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms used the debate to address Republican Rick Jackson's absence and make her case to voters. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club
Hundreds of Georgia daycares kept quality ratings after serious safety violations
Credits: Video by Samantha Hogan, Katherine Land, Justin Price, Jessi Esparza|Mariana Castro, Ace McColl for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty | David Scott | DECAL