Trump falsely claims Ossoff's 2021 Senate win was 'rigged' at Dalton rally

President Donald Trump repeated his false claims of election fraud in Georgia during a rally in Dalton, saying U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's 2021 runoff victory over David Perdue was "rigged." Georgia election officials certified the results, and Perdue conceded after the race. No evidence has emerged to support Trump's claims. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press

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