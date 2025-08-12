News

Professional arm wrestling on the rise in the South

The age-old sport of competitive arm wrestling continues to build momentum in the South. With professionals like Ron Bath now residing in Georgia, many young competitors have been inspired to join their local arm wrestling communities to compete for trophies, cash prizes and glory. The AJC’s Fraser Jones visits the Southeastern Arm Wrestling Championship in Winder, Georgia, to watch the fierce competition, get some advice and see if he has the strength to take home a gold medal. Credits: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YouTube | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

2:08