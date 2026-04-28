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Atlanta Hawks fans react to Knicks playoff series
As the Atlanta Hawks face the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs, the rivalry is heating up. We hit the streets to hear real fan reactions raw, unfiltered, and passionate. From bold predictions to honest takes, Atlanta fans are all in as the Hawks push to win the series.
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AJC | 55 minutes ago
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