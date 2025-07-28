News

What happened to Mario Guevara, the Atlanta-based reporter detained by ICE?

Why has Mario Guevara been in ICE custody for over a month? The Atlanta-based Hispanic reporter has been detained since June 18 after he was arrested by police while covering an ICE protest in DeKalb County. He was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, unlawful assembly and pedestrian walking on a road. Although those charges were later dropped, he was quickly transferred from DeKalb County Jail into ICE custody. Guevara has spent decades as a Spanish-speaking journalist in the Atlanta area but recently started trying to film immigration raids across the city. Giovanni Diaz, an attorney for Guevara, says despite his client lacking permanent legal status, he has a valid work permit and a path to a green card through his U.S. citizen son. Although a federal immigration judge ruled Guevara could be released on a $7,500 bond, ICE has taken steps to block Guevara’s release, filing an appeal. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan speaks with Diaz and Guevara's daughter, Katherine, about the ongoing legal battle. Credits: AJC | Doraville Police Department | Facebook/MGNews | Getty Images

1:56