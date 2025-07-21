News

A 1907 AJC newspaper contains what looks like the original Facebook feed

After discovering old copies of The Atlanta Journal in a 100-year-old house, we realized that the social pages from 1907 aren’t too different from how we use social media in the present day. The AJC’s Koralie Barrau hears from Stephen Braren, the director of applied research at Social Creatures, about why humans crave social connection — and how they evolved to need it. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Robin Dunbar | Prelinger Archives | Sid Davis Productions | Owen Murphy Productions | U.S. Army Pictorial Service | calebu2 / YouTube | B.K. Blake Inc. | Gary Goldsmith | Social Creatures | Nature Human Behaviour | Cottonbro Studio, Anthony, Adailton Batista, Brian Mains, Coverr / Pexels

2:04