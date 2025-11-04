Travel Birmingham’s robust trail system beckons urban outdoor adventurers Alabama’s Magic City has become a haven for hikers and bikers in search of connections. Birmingham's Rotary Trail runs along an old railroad track that cuts through the heart of town. (Courtesy of Rails to Trails Conservancy)

By Blake Guthrie 1 hour ago link copied

Pulling into downtown Birmingham for a late Friday afternoon check-in at the Tutwiler Hotel, the realization hit that — for the first time in my life — I was a tourist in my own hometown. Born in a hospital two miles away from the historic building that’s now a Hampton Inn and Suites property, I had never set foot in the place, though, I’d driven past it all of my life before moving to Georgia in the 1990s. Growing up, downtown was a ghost town after business hours. On this evening, I walked three short blocks north of the hotel to Uptown, an entertainment district adjacent to the new City Walk — a one-mile linear park underneath the I-20 overpass, its undergirding lit up brilliantly in multihued colors.

People were all around, walking their dogs, riding bikes, skateboarding, strolling, even teeing off at a nearby Topgolf location. As a teen and 20-something, I never would have set foot in this area after dark unless a major concert or sporting event was occurring at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center, which has received a makeover and now serves as the anchor for the Uptown district. The skyline of downtown Birmingham as seen from the sixth floor of the Tutwiler Hotel. (Courtesy of Blake Guthrie) Birmingham has garnered a lot of attention in recent years for its dynamic and diverse culinary scene, but I came home to hit the trails on a group bike ride hosted by the Rails to Trails Conservancy on Celebrate Trails Day, one of dozens of such events held around the country each spring. This is the Year of Alabama Trails and the Magic City has become a trail town during my absence with numerous rail-trail conversions and other trail projects connecting the city and the county in an ever-expanding network known as the Red Rock Trail System, with a master plan of eventually encompassing 750 miles of trails. “We consider ‘trails’ to be traditional greenways, hiking and mountain biking trails and bike lanes with an accompanying sidewalk,” said Carolyn Buck, Red Rock Trail director for the Freshwater Land Trust, an Alabama-based conservation organization that works with local governments, businesses and community groups to complete trails. The Red Rock Trail System currently has 160 miles of trails located throughout Jefferson County that average about 2.5 million users a year, she said. The group bike ride began at Pepper Place, a former Dr Pepper bottling plant on the south side of Birmingham that was once vacant. It’s now home to multiple businesses and a weekend farmers market so well-attended that the closest parking space I could find was three blocks away. After fueling up with a meal at the James Beard Award-winning Hot and Hot Fish Club, the group headed out for a 7-mile loop tour of town pedaling along some of the most popular trails in the network including the Rotary Trail on a former railroad cut, the Railroad Park Rail Trail through the heart of a bustling city park and City Walk, where I had roamed on foot the night before, all connected by city streets with dedicated bike lanes. Birmingham has garnered a lot of attention in recent years for its dynamic and diverse culinary scene, but I came home to hit the trails on a group bike ride hosted by the Rails to Trails Conservancy on Celebrate Trails Day, one of dozens of such events held around the country each spring. This is the Year of Alabama Trails and the Magic City has become a trail town during my absence with numerous rail-trail conversions and other trail projects connecting the city and the county in an ever-expanding network known as the Red Rock Trail System, with a master plan of eventually encompassing 750 miles of trails. “We consider ‘trails’ to be traditional greenways, hiking and mountain biking trails and bike lanes with an accompanying sidewalk,” said Carolyn Buck, Red Rock Trail director for the Freshwater Land Trust, an Alabama-based conservation organization that works with local governments, businesses and community groups to complete trails. The Red Rock Trail System currently has 160 miles of trails located throughout Jefferson County that average about 2.5 million users a year, she said. The group bike ride began at Pepper Place, a former Dr Pepper bottling plant on the south side of Birmingham that was once vacant. It’s now home to multiple businesses and a weekend farmers market so well-attended that the closest parking space I could find was three blocks away. After fueling up with a meal at the James Beard Award-winning Hot and Hot Fish Club, the group headed out for a 7-mile loop tour of town pedaling along some of the most popular trails in the network including the Rotary Trail on a former railroad cut, the Railroad Park Rail Trail through the heart of a bustling city park and City Walk, where I had roamed on foot the night before, all connected by city streets with dedicated bike lanes. The Five Mile Creek Greenway in a suburban area of Birmingham runs for much longer than five miles. (Courtesy of Rails to Trails Conservancy)

The in-town portion of the ride ended at Sloss Furnaces, home to the massive blast furnaces from Birmingham’s heyday as a steel town, now a National Historic Landmark. A visit to the hulking, haunted ruins of Sloss is a must for any first-time visitor to Birmingham — festivals and concerts are held on the grounds year round.

After the downtown tour, the group headed to the Five Mile Creek Greenway in a suburban area for a wholly different experience in a woodsy landscape, a stark contrast to the urban environment we had been pedaling through. The bucolic greenway parallels Five Mile Creek, which flows for much longer than five miles, as does the greenway. Our ride crossed a couple of roadways with light traffic, otherwise, it was a level, uninterrupted path shaded by trees. Another don’t-miss spot for trail hounds is Red Mountain Park. This 1,500-acre park straddles the ridge of Red Mountain with 18 miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers, a large dog park, lots of relics from the city’s iron-ore mining past and panoramic views of the city. During the downtown portion of the ride we stopped at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI). An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, it sits in the heart of the Civil Rights District across from Kelly Ingram Park and the 16th Street Baptist Church where so much history happened during the Civil Rights Movement. The institute’s galleries provide a comprehensive overview of the entire history of the city through the lens of civil and human rights. 16th Street Baptist Church, where a bombing in September 1963 killed four girls preparing for a worship service. (Courtesy of Blake Guthrie) “What took place here fundamentally changed our country,” said BCRI tour guide Barry McNealy during a walking tour of the district. He was referring to the historic events of 1963 when Public Safety Commissioner Bull Conner ordered fire hoses and K-9 units of German Shepherds to be used against peaceful protesters and when a bomb planted outside the 16th Street Baptist Church by members of the Ku Klux Klan killed four girls who were preparing for a worship service. The church bombing shocked the nation and within a year the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed into law.

McNealy began his tour at a memorial sculpture in Ingram Park called Four Spirits that captures the four girls — Cynthia Wesley, Carol Denise McNair, Addie Mae Collins and Carole Robertson — in an innocent moment preparing for church. He then pointed out a statue of Fred Shuttlesworth across the street in front of the BCRI, calling him “the person most responsible for all of this,” meaning the Birmingham campaign that challenged the status quo and changed the course of history. It was Shuttlesworth, a civil rights activist and pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, who convinced Martin Luther King Jr. to come to Birmingham. He co-founded the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights after the state outlawed the NAACP in 1956, as well as the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with King and others in 1957. Shuttlesworth once said, “I aim to kill segregation or be killed by it,” and he almost was numerous times in violent attacks by the Klan. Also inside Ingram Park, there’s a small monument to Anne Frank, incongruent with local history. McNealy made a point of stopping there to expound on the bigger picture of basic human rights, tying it in to what happened in Birmingham. A mural honoring Fred Shuttlesworth outside of Historic Bethel Baptist Church where he served as pastor. The church and its parsonage were bombed three times during the Civil Rights Movement. (Courtesy of Blake Guthrie) The Civil Rights Trail is part of the Red Rock Trail System, with extensions and improvements ongoing. The focus now, said Buck, is “reconnecting the Historic Smithfield Community to downtown Birmingham, which was cut off from downtown when I-65 was built. We are also doing work on the 16th Street North corridor, connecting City Walk to Railroad Park.” The Civil Rights Trail is part of the Red Rock Trail System, with extensions and improvements ongoing. The focus now, said Buck, is “reconnecting the Historic Smithfield Community to downtown Birmingham, which was cut off from downtown when I-65 was built. We are also doing work on the 16th Street North corridor, connecting City Walk to Railroad Park.”

There are no monuments to Bull Conner in Birmingham that I know of, but there are plenty honoring Fred Shuttlesworth — statues, plaques and murals. And today, anyone flying on a major airline in and out of the city travels through Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. IF YOU GO Birmingham is a 2.5-hour drive west of Atlanta on I-20. Attractions Red Rock Trail System. Check the Freshwater Land Trust for maps and details. freshwaterlandtrust.org Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. $15. 520 16th St. N. 205-328-9696, bcri.org. Private small-group tours of the Civil Rights District with Master Tour Guide Barry McNealy are $150 per hour. To book a tour, email bmcnealy@bcri.org. Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. Free. (Admission varies for special events). 20 32nd St. N. 205-254-2025, slossfurnaces.org. Red Mountain Park. Free. 211 Frankfurt Drive. jeffcogreenways.org. Red Rock Trail System. Check the Freshwater Land Trust for maps and details. freshwaterlandtrust.org Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. $15. 520 16th St. N. 205-328-9696, bcri.org. Private small-group tours of the Civil Rights District with Master Tour Guide Barry McNealy are $150 per hour. To book a tour, email bmcnealy@bcri.org. Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. Free. (Admission varies for special events). 20 32nd St. N. 205-254-2025, slossfurnaces.org. Red Mountain Park. Free. 211 Frankfurt Drive. jeffcogreenways.org. Accommodations Tutwiler Hotel. Iconic hotel in the heart of downtown. $168 and up. 2021 Park Place. 205-322-2100, hilton.com. Elyton Hotel. Historic high-rise, now a hotel with a stylish rooftop bar. $204 and up. 1928 1st Ave. N. 205-731-3600, elytonhotel.com. Tutwiler Hotel. Iconic hotel in the heart of downtown. $168 and up. 2021 Park Place. 205-322-2100, hilton.com. Elyton Hotel. Historic high-rise, now a hotel with a stylish rooftop bar. $204 and up. 1928 1st Ave. N. 205-731-3600, elytonhotel.com. Food Hot and Hot Fish Club. Fine-dining favorite in Birmingham since 1994. $18 and up. 2901 2nd Ave. S. 205-933-5474, hotandhotfishclub.com. Johnny’s Restaurant. Casual Southern comfort food and Greek specialties. $10 and up. 2902 18th St. S., Homewood. 205-802-2711, johnnyshomewood.com. Hot and Hot Fish Club. Fine-dining favorite in Birmingham since 1994. $18 and up. 2901 2nd Ave. S. 205-933-5474, hotandhotfishclub.com. Johnny’s Restaurant. Casual Southern comfort food and Greek specialties. $10 and up. 2902 18th St. S., Homewood. 205-802-2711, johnnyshomewood.com.