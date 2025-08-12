Rounding out the top 5 small workplaces

Positioned at the intersection of tradition and innovation, the company has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional quality, innovative product lines and white-glove service to some of the most prestigious hospitality and culinary destinations.

Backed by a team of seasoned professionals and driven by a culture of excellence, Farmers & Fishermen continues to disrupt the protein supply chain model with agility, integrity and a relentless focus on client success.

As it scales with precision and purpose, Farmers & Fishermen stands out not just as a category leader but also as a case study in operational excellence, sustainable growth, and entrepreneurial vision in the food service sector.

For more information, go to farmersandfishermen.com.

3. Golden Rule Hospice

Golden Rule Hospice is locally owned and uses the golden rule of “treating others as you would like to be treated” as its guiding principle. Their experienced hospice team provides exceptional care and support to patients and families while striving to maintain dignity and compassion in every interaction.

Golden Rule’s leadership team averages over 10 years in hospice care and over 20 years in health care. The team is well-trained in the principles of hospice and symptom management.

The company boasts a 90% retention rate — a leadership priority — that ensures continuity of care for patients and their families. To avoid the burnout often seen in the profession, management keeps clinical caseloads at or below the industry standards.

Golden Rule has ranked in the top 5% of hospices in Georgia since Medicare began reporting on quality indicators, such as care provided in the last 3 to 7 days of life.

Grandfolk named the company the Best Hospice in Alpharetta in 2019, and Gwinnett Magazine designated the company the best in Gwinnett County in 2022. In 2023, Atlanta’s Best rated it as one of the top three hospices in the metro area. In 2024, it was named one of the Top Workplaces in Atlanta by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Founded in 2015 by registered nurse Shelisa Glynn-Kendrick and Don Edwards, both seasoned veterans of hospice care, Golden Rule Hospice has locations in Alpharetta and Atlanta. The company has 75 employees and is headquartered in Alpharetta.

Golden Rule’s mission is to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the terminally ill and their families with compassion, comfort, dignity, quality care and support.

For more information, go to goldenrulehospice.com.

4. Peachtree Planning

Privately held since its founding in 1987, Peachtree Planning has been helping individuals, families and business owners make sound financial decisions for a more secure future. With five locations and 60 employees across metro Atlanta — and a presence in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina — the firm has built a reputation for delivering personalized guidance in an increasingly complex financial world.

Peachtree Planning’s first priority is helping clients care for themselves and their families. Advisers take the time to understand each individual’s goals, dreams and risk tolerance, creating long-term financial strategies rooted in trust, transparency and meaningful relationships. It’s about more than money — it’s about empowering people to create lasting, generational impact.

Peachtree Planning currently serves more than 29,780 clients.

Despite the rapid advancement of technology, Peachtree Planning remains grounded in the belief that people helping people is at the heart of great financial planning. While tools and platforms evolve, nothing can replace the value of a compassionate, knowledgeable adviser who truly understands your journey. Their team is growth-minded, family-focused and purpose-driven — committed to making a difference that endures for generations.

The firm also invests deeply in the success of its advisors, offering support, resources, and mentorship to help them reach their full potential. Peachtree Planning attracts individuals who are eager to grow, embrace challenges and do work that matters.

Beyond financial planning, the company is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves. From assembling bikes for local children’s charities to partnering with schools to build Habitat for Humanity homes, Peachtree Planning’s team is hands-on in their efforts to make a positive impact.

To learn more, visit peachtreeplanning.com.

5. National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants

Established as a not-for-profit in 1974, NCCPA provides certification programs that reflect standards for clinical knowledge, clinical reasoning, and other medical skills and professional behaviors required upon entry into practice and throughout the PA’s career.

The organization is recognized as an innovative global leader in certification and recertification, considered necessary by physicians, patients and other stakeholders.

NCCPA is also recognized for its commitment to research and data-driven decision making.

Employees have a long list of benefits, including a 37.5-hour workweek, Monday - Friday flexible work hours, a hybrid work environment, 100% employer-paid basic life insurance, short-term and long-term disability, 80% employer-paid health insurance premiums, employer contributions to HRA and HSA accounts, 11 paid holidays, 19 PTO days, up to 3 weeks of Paid Family and Medical Leave, tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer day, and a monthly technology stipend.

NCCPA’s core values are professionalism, responsibility, accountability, collaboration, trust, inclusion, certification and excellence.

For more info, go to nccpa.net