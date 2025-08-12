Region’s best workplaces share commitment to principles

The region’s best workplaces have a few things in common: They are inclusive and value-driven and they all rely on supportive management. Employees at these companies have opportunities to grow professionally.

Statements like “This company operates by strong values,” “My manager cares about my concerns,” “My manager helps me learn and grow,” and “I feel included at this company” ranked high in the Energage surveys submitted by employees for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2025 Top Workplace awards.

Employees also gave a thumbs-up to leadership, with 78.7% agreeing with the statement, “I believe this company is going in the right direction.” Almost 80% would highly recommend employment at their workplace to others.