Region’s best workplaces share commitment to principles

The region’s best workplaces have a few things in common: They are inclusive and value-driven and they all rely on supportive management. Employees at these companies have opportunities to grow professionally.
Statements like “This company operates by strong values,” “My manager cares about my concerns,” “My manager helps me learn and grow,” and “I feel included at this company” ranked high in the Energage surveys submitted by employees for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2025 Top Workplace awards.
Employees also gave a thumbs-up to leadership, with 78.7% agreeing with the statement, “I believe this company is going in the right direction.” Almost 80% would highly recommend employment at their workplace to others.
Top Workplaces surveyed 95,557 employees in the Atlanta region, representing 264 workplaces, with a 54.8% response rate overall.
The employee engagement survey consisted of 23 questions dealing with workplace culture, including:
- Alignment and connection: company values, being informed and appreciated, interdepartmental cooperation
- Coaching and performance: working at full potential, being able to share new ideas, having managers who know what’s going on, being supported and mentored
- Basics: pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations
Responders rank survey statements on a seven-point Likert scale, ranging from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.”
The positivity score is the percentage of respondents who answered “slightly agree,” “agree,” or “strongly agree” to each statement.
Almost 80% of respondents agreed with the statements “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”
Fewer felt great about their benefits package and pay. Among respondents, 51.4% agreed with the statement, “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.” Job loyalty also ranked lower, with 56.3% agreeing with the statement, “I have not considered searching for a better job in the past month.”
Compared to last year’s poll, employees were more satisfied with their pay, felt that senior managers understood what was happening in the company, and had good interdepartmental cooperation.
