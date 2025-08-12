Rogers highlights the successes, including one of the lowest agent turnover rates in the market and $1 billion in sales for 2024.

For further proof, Dorsey Alston ranks first among midsize businesses in the 2025 Top Workplace survey sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its partner, Energage. It’s the 13th time — and 11th consecutive year — the firm has received a Top Workplace ranking.

“The leadership at Dorsey Alston looks at the team as our clients, and all of our decisions are based on what’s best for our clients,” Rogers said.

“Bringing that mentality to our team empowers them to treat their clients the way they can best be served,” he added.

The 78-year-old company is the oldest privately held residential real estate firm in Atlanta. It was founded in 1947 by prominent Atlantans Roy Dorsey and Robert Alston.

Rogers is an Atlanta native and the second generation in his family to own the firm. The Stanford University MBA graduate became chairman in 2000, then took over as CEO and president in 2009.

The real estate firm has grown 500% since implementing the inverted leadership model, Rogers said. Dorsey Alston has 260 agents working out of three company-owned offices in Buckhead, East Cobb and Virginia-Highland.

While the majority of its business is within the metro, the company’s reach in real estate sales extends even into North Carolina’s second-home market.

Rogers said Dorsey Alston agents outperformed the national market last year, closing transactions in 133 zip codes.

“It’s a very exciting time in Atlanta history,” said Rogers, explaining how Atlanta’s real estate market is flourishing because people are moving in and current residents are staying.

“We’ve had more demand than supply for the last 10 years, and it makes Atlanta an exciting market to have local expertise in,” he said.

Dorsey Alston’s leadership is “hyperfocused” on keeping agents happy, Rogers said. He has an open-door policy, encouraging agents to speak their minds. Their suggestions are taken seriously.

This year, the firm hired its first marketing executive after agents requested the position.

Some of the perks for workers include flexible hours, work-at-home schedules and health insurance options for agents. Pets are welcome in the offices.

The East Cobb office has a Peloton bike and a dedicated shower room. The company celebrates during a spring family festival the week of Cinco de Mayo, complete with inflatable slides, magicians, and catered Mexican food and margaritas. There’s also the annual Halloween costume party and family photos with Santa.

“I know it’s an overused description of office culture as a family environment, but our company culture really is very familial,” Rogers said. “The level of support and care everyone gives each other in personal issues and real estate is something that differentiates us.”

While careers in real estate ebb and flow, Dorsey Alston has maintained a tight group. Many have been working together for decades, including one agent who has been with the company for 40 years.

Multiple agents mentored their children in the business. In some cases, the children are now outperforming their parents, Rogers said.

Rogers said he wouldn’t consider bringing in a new agent without the team’s approval.

“The happiness and satisfaction of our client — that being our team member — is more important to us than any other measure,” he said.

Company name: Dorsey Alston Realtors

What they do: Residential real estate

When started: 1947

Who is in charge, how long?

Michael M. Rogers, chairman since 2000; CEO and president since 2009

Why do people want to work here?

People want to work at Dorsey Alston because it’s a brokerage that truly puts its agents first. From ownership to senior management, every part of the company is structured to support agents’ success and well-being. The culture is rooted in trust, collaboration and genuine care — not just for business results, but for the people behind them. As a family-owned and independent firm, Dorsey Alston offers a rare blend of tradition, integrity and forward momentum.

What do you do best?

We excel at guiding clients through the buying-and-selling process with confidence, clarity and warmth — offering exclusive access, trusted connections and a level of attention that feels more like family than a firm. With every green sign in the yard, we uphold a standard of excellence that’s been 78 years in the making and still going strong.

How many times as an AJC Top Workplace? 13