11 newcomers ranked in the Midsize category

Conklin follows 26 “fundamentals” that bring its culture to life, set it apart from other companies and drive success. These include pursuing excellence, giving attention to details, and having fun and laughing. The goal is to be a world-class distributor and a company where people enjoy and find satisfaction in their work.

Conklin came in 24th in the Top Workplaces survey.

AssuranceAmerica

The general insurance company opened its doors in Atlanta in 1998 and now has 180 employees at its Galleria Parkway office. AssuranceAmerica strives to foster a culture where all associates have the opportunity to learn and grow. Employees are paid above the industry norm and have opportunities for advancement.

Giving back to the community is essential too. AssuranceAmerica provides all employees with 16 hours of volunteer time off to serve at a local nonprofit, and 5% of the company’s earnings are dedicated to fighting homelessness.

The company also supports educational initiatives, including skills development and English as a Second Language.

AssuranceAmerica was ranked 37th among Midsize Top Workplaces.

CP Group

This privately held real estate investment group based in Florida has an Atlanta office with 100 employees. CP Group is the largest landlord in Florida and Atlanta’s most prominent private commercial property owner. It’s among the top 25 largest office landlords in the U.S.

The company founded CPG Cares, a 501(c)(3) organization, to foster community-based charitable endeavors that support youth development, education, health and affordable housing. It raises over $250,000 annually.

Employees are offered a robust benefits package that includes unlimited PTO, paid parental leave, medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as company-paid employee life and disability insurance.

CP Group was ranked 39th among midsize companies.

iTHINK Financial

Credit union iTHINK Financial was established in 1969 by a group of IBM employees who each contributed 25 cents. It’s now one of the nation’s largest credit unions, with more than 100,000 members worldwide and over $2 billion in assets. There are 100 employees and five offices in the Metro Atlanta area.

The company’s 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, the iTHINK Community Foundation, invests in the success of children. The nonprofit supports local causes, including awarding scholarships and providing school supplies to children in need.

Employees benefits includes tuition reimbursement, student loan forgiveness, and a personal health and wellness program.

iThink ranked 43rd in the category.

Full list of newcomers in the midsize workplace category

24. Conklin Metal Industries/wholesale distribution

35. CLA/certified public accountants and consultants

36. BCC Engineering, LLC/engineering

37. AssuranceAmerica/general insurance

38 The Whitley Hotel/hotels

39. CP Group/real estate investment

40. ProtoCall Services Inc./behavioral and mental health

43. iTHINK Financial/credit union

46. Proliant Inc./payroll

51. The Forge Companies/financial services and insurance

59. Stratix/data analysis and research