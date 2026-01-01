Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes the High Museum of Art’s Family Saturday and the Sneaker Exit, where you can buy, sell and trade athletic shoes. Family Saturday at the High Museum of Art features arts programming for all ages. (Courtesy of the High Museum of Art)

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family during the first weekend of the new year, the High Museum of Art is hosting Family Saturday, which includes studio workshops and gallery tours catering to all ages. Or if you or your kids are into sneakers, head to the Sneaker Exit at Gas South Convention Center to buy, sell and trade them. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Family Saturday at the High The High Museum of Art’s Family Saturday features arts programming, including studio workshops and gallery tours, for all ages. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $23.50, $25 parking. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. Freakin’ Freezin’ 5K

Bundle up, embrace the cold, and run when it’s Freakin’ Freezin’. The course is fairly flat and almost entirely on the Beltline.

Moms, dads, caregivers and kids ages 4 and under are welcome to learn about animal hibernation through music, movement and a story. In addition, the Imagination Station and Living Laboratory garden area have more play opportunities. 9:15-9:45 a.m. Saturday. Included with garden admission of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3 and up and free for ages 2 and under. With SNAP/EBT card: $3 adults, children free. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248. RELATED 15 Atlanta-produced TV shows and films expected to debut in 2026 Riverside EpiCenter’s 12th anniversary Head to Austell’s Riverside EpiCenter for a day of free activities including cardio dance classes for all ages, a basketball camp, a volleyball clinic, fitness demos, a vendor marketplace and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 678-903-5480.

Marietta Square’s first Art Walk of the year gets underway on Friday with a self-guided art tour and performances. (Courtesy of Marietta Square Art Walk) Marietta Square Art Walk Join in the fun with the first Marietta Square Art Walk of 2026 as the event turns 20 this year. Events include dk Gallery’s “This Is Us” show and performances by Cobb Idol winner Lauren Dennis. 5-9 p.m. Friday. Free. Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Behnam Bani

Iranian singer Behnam Bani will perform his Persian pop, connecting with the audience with his powerful voice. 8 p.m. Friday. $88.05 and up, on-site parking $20 (credit card only). Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852. Dunwoody Nature Center’s “Paws, Claws & Tracks” program on Saturday provides information about finding and understanding animal evidence, such as tracks, and is followed by a guided hike. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center) “Paws, Claws & Tracks” Dunwoody Nature Center’s Free First Saturday features a program focusing on finding and understanding animal evidence such as tracks, nests, markings and scat. A guided hike to look for these signs follows.

11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. Orchard Wassailing Gather at the apple, pear, plum, fig and serviceberry trees in the Decatur Cemetery orchard for wassailing (blessing of the fruit trees). This ancient celebration involves singing and making joyful noise to the health of the orchard. 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Decatur Cemetery orchard, 229 Bell St., Decatur. 404-378-4411. RELATED Atlanta playwright-screenwriter Topher Payne shares 11 good things National Puzzle Month at the library

Celebrate National Puzzle Month and give your brain a jump-start in the new year with an afternoon of puzzles and logic games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Free. Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 404-286-6980. Family painting event Bring the family to paint a Cozy Cocoa Penguin to take home. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

RELATED 9 Atlanta arts stories chart arrivals, departures, other changes in 2025 “Kidz Bop Live: The Concert Movie” Take the kids to see the Kidz Bop kids in a concert adventure featuring today’s biggest hits as the theater turns into a dance floor. Various times Friday-Monday. Multiple movie theaters throughout Atlanta. Frosty Fun Finale The last day of Duluth’s winter activities wraps up with family-friendly activities, music, crafts, story times, bubbles and more.

3-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434. Buy, sell and trade sneakers and related items at the Sneaker Exit at Gas South Convention Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of the Sneaker Exit) The Sneaker Exit Shop for sneakers, clothing and sneaker-related accessories and sell or trade your own if you’d like. 1-6 p.m. Saturday. General admission $25. Kids 10 and under free with a ticketed adult. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.