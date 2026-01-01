15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes the High Museum of Art’s Family Saturday and the Sneaker Exit, where you can buy, sell and trade athletic shoes.
Family Saturday at the High Museum of Art features arts programming for all ages. (Courtesy of the High Museum of Art)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family during the first weekend of the new year, the High Museum of Art is hosting Family Saturday, which includes studio workshops and gallery tours catering to all ages. Or if you or your kids are into sneakers, head to the Sneaker Exit at Gas South Convention Center to buy, sell and trade them.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Moms, dads, caregivers and kids ages 4 and under are welcome to learn about animal hibernation through music, movement and a story. In addition, the Imagination Station and Living Laboratory garden area have more play opportunities.
9:15-9:45 a.m. Saturday. Included with garden admission of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3 and up and free for ages 2 and under. With SNAP/EBT card: $3 adults, children free. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.
Iranian singer Behnam Bani will perform his Persian pop, connecting with the audience with his powerful voice.
8 p.m. Friday. $88.05 and up, on-site parking $20 (credit card only). Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.
Dunwoody Nature Center’s “Paws, Claws & Tracks” program on Saturday provides information about finding and understanding animal evidence, such as tracks, and is followed by a guided hike. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)
Dunwoody Nature Center’s Free First Saturday features a program focusing on finding and understanding animal evidence such as tracks, nests, markings and scat. A guided hike to look for these signs follows.
11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.
Gather at the apple, pear, plum, fig and serviceberry trees in the Decatur Cemetery orchard for wassailing (blessing of the fruit trees). This ancient celebration involves singing and making joyful noise to the health of the orchard.