Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

The fun includes the High Museum of Art’s Family Saturday and the Sneaker Exit, where you can buy, sell and trade athletic shoes.
Family Saturday at the High Museum of Art features arts programming for all ages. (Courtesy of the High Museum of Art)
Family Saturday at the High Museum of Art features arts programming for all ages. (Courtesy of the High Museum of Art)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family during the first weekend of the new year, the High Museum of Art is hosting Family Saturday, which includes studio workshops and gallery tours catering to all ages. Or if you or your kids are into sneakers, head to the Sneaker Exit at Gas South Convention Center to buy, sell and trade them.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Family Saturday at the High

The High Museum of Art’s Family Saturday features arts programming, including studio workshops and gallery tours, for all ages.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $23.50, $25 parking. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Freakin’ Freezin’ 5K

Bundle up, embrace the cold, and run when it’s Freakin’ Freezin’. The course is fairly flat and almost entirely on the Beltline.

9 a.m. Sunday. $32.50-$37.50. The Monroe, 300 Colonial Homes Drive NW, Atlanta.

RELATED
Ariana Grande, Cardi B and 8 more metro Atlanta concerts to see in 2026

Shakespeare Out of a Hat

Watch a combination of Shakespeare and improv as actors learn what play and parts they’ll be performing right before the curtain rises. Be advised: Mild salty terms (PG-13) are sometimes used.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$25. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299.

Little Sprouts at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Moms, dads, caregivers and kids ages 4 and under are welcome to learn about animal hibernation through music, movement and a story. In addition, the Imagination Station and Living Laboratory garden area have more play opportunities.

9:15-9:45 a.m. Saturday. Included with garden admission of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3 and up and free for ages 2 and under. With SNAP/EBT card: $3 adults, children free. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.

RELATED
15 Atlanta-produced TV shows and films expected to debut in 2026

Riverside EpiCenter’s 12th anniversary

Head to Austell’s Riverside EpiCenter for a day of free activities including cardio dance classes for all ages, a basketball camp, a volleyball clinic, fitness demos, a vendor marketplace and more.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 678-903-5480.

Marietta Square’s first Art Walk of the year gets underway on Friday with a self-guided art tour and performances. (Courtesy of Marietta Square Art Walk)
Marietta Square’s first Art Walk of the year gets underway on Friday with a self-guided art tour and performances. (Courtesy of Marietta Square Art Walk)

Marietta Square Art Walk

Join in the fun with the first Marietta Square Art Walk of 2026 as the event turns 20 this year. Events include dk Gallery’s “This Is Us” show and performances by Cobb Idol winner Lauren Dennis.

5-9 p.m. Friday. Free. Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Behnam Bani

Iranian singer Behnam Bani will perform his Persian pop, connecting with the audience with his powerful voice.

8 p.m. Friday. $88.05 and up, on-site parking $20 (credit card only). Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Dunwoody Nature Center’s “Paws, Claws & Tracks” program on Saturday provides information about finding and understanding animal evidence, such as tracks, and is followed by a guided hike. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)
Dunwoody Nature Center’s “Paws, Claws & Tracks” program on Saturday provides information about finding and understanding animal evidence, such as tracks, and is followed by a guided hike. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)

“Paws, Claws & Tracks”

Dunwoody Nature Center’s Free First Saturday features a program focusing on finding and understanding animal evidence such as tracks, nests, markings and scat. A guided hike to look for these signs follows.

11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Orchard Wassailing

Gather at the apple, pear, plum, fig and serviceberry trees in the Decatur Cemetery orchard for wassailing (blessing of the fruit trees). This ancient celebration involves singing and making joyful noise to the health of the orchard.

3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Decatur Cemetery orchard, 229 Bell St., Decatur. 404-378-4411.

RELATED
Atlanta playwright-screenwriter Topher Payne shares 11 good things

National Puzzle Month at the library

Celebrate National Puzzle Month and give your brain a jump-start in the new year with an afternoon of puzzles and logic games.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Free. Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 404-286-6980.

Family painting event

Bring the family to paint a Cozy Cocoa Penguin to take home.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

RELATED
9 Atlanta arts stories chart arrivals, departures, other changes in 2025

“Kidz Bop Live: The Concert Movie”

Take the kids to see the Kidz Bop kids in a concert adventure featuring today’s biggest hits as the theater turns into a dance floor.

Various times Friday-Monday. Multiple movie theaters throughout Atlanta.

Frosty Fun Finale

The last day of Duluth’s winter activities wraps up with family-friendly activities, music, crafts, story times, bubbles and more.

3-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Buy, sell and trade sneakers and related items at the Sneaker Exit at Gas South Convention Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of the Sneaker Exit)
Buy, sell and trade sneakers and related items at the Sneaker Exit at Gas South Convention Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of the Sneaker Exit)

The Sneaker Exit

Shop for sneakers, clothing and sneaker-related accessories and sell or trade your own if you’d like.

1-6 p.m. Saturday. General admission $25. Kids 10 and under free with a ticketed adult. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.

First Friday Concerts

See a performance from 7 Sharp 9, a band that performs music from genres including pop, rock, jazz and blues.

7-9 p.m. Friday. Free, RSVP required. Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell

More Stories

The Latest

ENTER-VID-STRANGER-THINGS-BINGE-PREP-FILEPIC-MCT

Benefits from binging? What a study says ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ finale.

15 Atlanta-produced TV shows and films expected to debut in 2026

The 10 best albums by Georgia artists in 2025, ranked

Keep Reading

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in metro Atlanta

Driving for New Year’s? Here’s when traffic is expected to be the worst.

Busy Bee Cafe will open third location in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards

Featured

The Beltline's Eastside Trail and the development that has bloomed around it stands in front of the downtown skyline on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Atlanta bet on the Beltline 20 years ago. The city will never be the same.

The feds, a flipper and a Russian’s decaying mansion: An Atlanta real estate saga

Atlanta officer accused of killing girlfriend after Christmas party