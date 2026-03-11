Business Atlanta TV stations have been dropped from Dish TV. Here’s why. The dispute between Atlanta’s Gray Media and the parent of Dish TV encapsulates growing frictions in the traditional television industry. Gray Media's flagship station in Atlanta is WANF. The station is one of two in Atlanta dropped by Dish TV over Gray wanting higher retransmission fees for Dish to transmit the station. (Courtesy of Gray Media)

A fee dispute between Atlanta-based Gray Media and Dish TV owner EchoStar Corp. has led to customers across the U.S. losing access to 226 channels, including local stations WANF (channel 46) and Peachtree TV (channel 17). The dispute boils down to “retransmission fees” Gray wants its stations to receive and what Dish is willing to pay to broadcast those stations to its customers.

In a news release, Dish said Gray was “utilizing its market dominance to demand ‘retransmission consent’ fee hikes” that are disconnected from two major market forces impacting the television industry. In short, these are declining television viewership and the growing availability of free and low-cost streaming alternatives. Gray also introduced last-minute requests for stations it does not yet own, according to Dish. RELATED WSB-TV back on Dish TV after 17-month dispute resolved In its own news release, Gray said the two parties have spent months negotiating a new distribution agreement. The action follows weeks of Dish operating under extensions of the previous agreement that Gray said it provided to prevent Dish from removing Gray’s signals during the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics, NBA All-Star Game and other breaking news in Gray’s local markets, the broadcaster said. The dispute encapsulates the growing friction among stakeholders in the traditional television industry trying to navigate a rapidly evolving media landscape. Streaming has disrupted traditional television consumption and skewered ratings. For broadcasters, this means fewer viewers and fewer advertising dollars. For cable and satellite companies, this means fewer paying customers. Retransmission fees are the payments cable and satellite systems make to carry local channels. The fees have increased over the last decade. Cable and satellite providers pass these hikes onto consumers, resulting in higher monthly TV bills.

Between 2019 and 2023, revenue from retransmission consent fees increased by 31% to $15.1 billion, according to data the Internet and Television Association trade association cited in a 2025 filing with the Federal Communications Commission. Compared to 2015 levels, revenue is up by 135%.