15 Atlanta-produced TV shows and films expected to debut in 2026

Expect to see Nicolas Cage, Keke Palmer, Jessica Chastain and Jason Bateman, to name a few.
Among films and TV shows shot in Georgia set to be released in 2026 include "I Love Boosters" starring Keke Palmer (left), Amazon's "Madden" with Nicolas Cage (center) and Apple TV's "Cape Fear" with Amy Adams. (Courtesy of AP)
By
1 hour ago

While 2025 was one of the slowest years for production in metro Atlanta in more than a decade, plenty of A-list actors such as Nicolas Cage, Amy Adams and Jason Bateman spent time in the area for a variety of films and TV shows.

Here is a sampling of Georgia-produced projects with specific 2026 launch dates, along with several completed movies and TV shows that may come out later in the year.

The new Netflix series "Free Bert" stars Ava Ryan as Georgia Kreischer, Lilou Lang as Ila Kreischer, Arden Myrin as Leeann Kreischer, and Bert Kreischer as a fictional version of himself. (Courtesy of Netflix)
“Free Bert”

Stars: Bert Kreischer, Ava Ryan

What is it: In this six-episode first season, Kreischer plays a fictional version of himself as a messy dad with an equally unfiltered family who cause chaos trying to fit in with the snobby crowd at an elite new school.

Where to watch: Netflix

Anticipated release date: Jan. 26

“Scream 7″

Stars: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale

What is it: The 30-year-old franchise is back with a blend of fresh faces and original characters. When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter becomes the next target.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: Feb. 27

“The Breadwinner”

Stars: Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore

What is it: A supermom (Moore) lands a “Shark Tank” deal, switching roles with her breadwinner husband (Bargatze), who struggles to adapt as a stay-at-home dad to their three daughters.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: March 13

“I Love Boosters”

Stars: Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie

What is it: A crew of professional shoplifters targets a cutthroat fashion maven.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: May 22

“Scary Movie 6″

Stars: Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina King

What is it: The latest in a line of horror parody films that first came out in 2000. This sequel features a reunion of the Wayans brothers and original cast members, including Faris and King.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: June 12

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses in the press room at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses in the press room at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Moana”

Stars: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Catherine Lagaʻaia

What is it: A live-action adaptation of the popular 2016 Disney animated film.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: July 10

Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway star in an upcoming thriller, "Flowervale Street," which was shot in metro Atlanta in 2024. (Courtesy of AP)
Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway star in an upcoming thriller, "Flowervale Street," which was shot in metro Atlanta in 2024. (Courtesy of AP)

“Flowervale Street”

Stars: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor

What is it: This science fiction thriller follows family members who start to notice unusual happenings in their neighborhood, leading to a massive dinosaur-filled time-travel event where they must survive prehistoric threats to find their way home.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: Aug. 14

Christian Bale plays Al Davis, and Nicolas Cage is John Madden in a new biopic, "Madden," set in Oakland, California, but shooting in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Amazon Prime)
Christian Bale plays Al Davis, and Nicolas Cage is John Madden in a new biopic, "Madden," set in Oakland, California, but shooting in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Amazon Prime)

“Madden”

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale

What is it: A biopic about John Madden (Cage) covering his time as an NFL coach with the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, his broadcasting career from the 1980s through the 2000s and the creation of the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.

Where to watch: Amazon

Anticipated release date: Nov. 26

“DTF St. Louis”

Stars: David Harbour, Jason Bateman

What is it: The series features a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Anticipated release date: TBD

The upcoming Amazon comedy "Judgment Day" starring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall was shot in metro Atlanta in 2025. (Courtesy of AP)
The upcoming Amazon comedy "Judgment Day" starring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall was shot in metro Atlanta in 2025. (Courtesy of AP)

“Judgment Day”

Stars: Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

What is it: A recently released convict (Efron) takes a reality TV court show hostage, blaming the host judge (Ferrell) for ruining his life.

Where to watch: Amazon

Anticipated release date: TBD

The upcoming Apple TV series "Cape Fear," shot in metro Atlanta in 2025, stars Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson. (Courtesy of AP)
The upcoming Apple TV series "Cape Fear," shot in metro Atlanta in 2025, stars Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson. (Courtesy of AP)

“Cape Fear”

Stars: Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson

What is it: Attorneys Amanda (Adams) and Steve (Wilson) are happily married, but when a killer from their past, Max Cady (Javier Bardem), gets released from prison, his presence threatens the life they’ve built together.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Anticipated release date: TBD

Actor Mark Wahlberg, watching a Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers game in Boston, stars in the Georgia-made movie "By Any Means." (Courtesy of Charles Krupa/AP)
Actor Mark Wahlberg, watching a Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers game in Boston, stars in the Georgia-made movie "By Any Means." (Courtesy of Charles Krupa/AP)

“By Any Means”

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

What is it: A notorious mafia hitman (Wahlberg) and a young Black FBI agent (Abdul-Mateen) team up to investigate the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: TBD

Millie Bobby Brown, at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 premiere in London, stars in the Netflix movie "Just Picture It." (Courtesy of Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Millie Bobby Brown, at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 premiere in London, stars in the Netflix movie "Just Picture It." (Courtesy of Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

“Just Picture It”

Stars: Millie Bobby Brown

What is it: The film follows two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future — featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.

Where to watch: Netflix

Anticipated release date: TBD

The upcoming film "Rolling Loud" stars (from left) Matt Rife and Owen Wilson and was shot in part in metro Atlanta in 2025. (Courtesy of AP)
The upcoming film "Rolling Loud" stars (from left) Matt Rife and Owen Wilson and was shot in part in metro Atlanta in 2025. (Courtesy of AP)

“Rolling Loud”

Stars: Owen Wilson, Matt Rife

What is it about: An overprotective father (Wilson) makes a bold parenting decision to sneak his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, setting off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker (Rife) and an eccentric festival volunteer.

Where to watch: in movie theaters

Anticipated release date: TBD

Jessica Chastain stars in "Heartland." (Courtesy of Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jessica Chastain stars in "Heartland." (Courtesy of Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Heartland”

Stars: Jessica Chastain, Carter Faith, John Hawkes

What is it: The film follows Misty Jones (Chastain), a former country star who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece (Faith), herself a rising country musician.

Where to watch: Netflix

Anticipated release date: TBD

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

