15 Atlanta-produced TV shows and films expected to debut in 2026
Expect to see Nicolas Cage, Keke Palmer, Jessica Chastain and Jason Bateman, to name a few.
Among films and TV shows shot in Georgia set to be released in 2026 include "I Love Boosters" starring Keke Palmer (left), Amazon's "Madden" with Nicolas Cage (center) and Apple TV's "Cape Fear" with Amy Adams. (Courtesy of AP)
While 2025 was one of the slowest years for production in metro Atlanta in more than a decade, plenty of A-list actors such as Nicolas Cage, Amy Adams and Jason Bateman spent time in the area for a variety of films and TV shows.
Here is a sampling of Georgia-produced projects with specific 2026 launch dates, along with several completed movies and TV shows that may come out later in the year.
The new Netflix series "Free Bert" stars Ava Ryan as Georgia Kreischer, Lilou Lang as Ila Kreischer, Arden Myrin as Leeann Kreischer, and Bert Kreischer as a fictional version of himself. (Courtesy of Netflix)
What is it: In this six-episode first season, Kreischer plays a fictional version of himself as a messy dad with an equally unfiltered family who cause chaos trying to fit in with the snobby crowd at an elite new school.
Stars: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale
What is it: The 30-year-old franchise is back with a blend of fresh faces and original characters. When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter becomes the next target.
What is it: This science fiction thriller follows family members who start to notice unusual happenings in their neighborhood, leading to a massive dinosaur-filled time-travel event where they must survive prehistoric threats to find their way home.
Where to watch: in movie theaters
Anticipated release date: Aug. 14
Christian Bale plays Al Davis, and Nicolas Cage is John Madden in a new biopic, "Madden," set in Oakland, California, but shooting in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Amazon Prime)
What is it: A biopic about John Madden (Cage) covering his time as an NFL coach with the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, his broadcasting career from the 1980s through the 2000s and the creation of the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.
What is it: Attorneys Amanda (Adams) and Steve (Wilson) are happily married, but when a killer from their past, Max Cady (Javier Bardem), gets released from prison, his presence threatens the life they’ve built together.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Anticipated release date: TBD
Actor Mark Wahlberg, watching a Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers game in Boston, stars in the Georgia-made movie "By Any Means." (Courtesy of Charles Krupa/AP)
What is it: The film follows two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future — featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.
Where to watch: Netflix
Anticipated release date: TBD
The upcoming film "Rolling Loud" stars (from left) Matt Rife and Owen Wilson and was shot in part in metro Atlanta in 2025. (Courtesy of AP)
What is it about: An overprotective father (Wilson) makes a bold parenting decision to sneak his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop music festival, setting off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker (Rife) and an eccentric festival volunteer.
Where to watch: in movie theaters
Anticipated release date: TBD
Jessica Chastain stars in "Heartland." (Courtesy of Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
