Arts & Entertainment Atlanta playwright-screenwriter Topher Payne shares 11 good things From food to crafts to fellow artists, here is what makes Payne happy. Actor and playwright Topher Payne wrote a currently streaming Hallmark Channel movie, "The Christmas Baby," and is also appearing onstage in Dad's Garage's "Y'allmark Christmas." (Courtesy of Clint Reardon)

By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL 6 hours ago link copied

Topher Payne has been writing plays and screenplays from his home in Atlanta for more than 25 years. His stage comedy, "A First Lady's Guide to Killing the President," premiered in September in a Process Theatre Co. production at Onstage Atlanta, and a Hallmark Channel movie he wrote, "The Christmas Baby," premiered Dec. 21 and is now streaming. The always busy writer also is performing in Dad's Garage's "Y'allmark Christmas" through Dec. 28 at 7 Stages Theatre.

As part of an effort to help readers get to know members of Atlanta's arts community better, we asked Payne to share 11 good things on his mind. Here, in no particular order, is his list:

As part of an effort to help readers get to know members of Atlanta’s arts community better, we asked Payne to share 11 good things on his mind. Here, in no particular order, is his list: 1. Joy Deficit. On the fourth Monday of every month, Gina Rickicki gathers a motley crew of artists of all stripes at Red Light Cafe for brief performances designed to generate joy in uncertain times. It is quite literally my happy place. 2. JonnyPops, Root Beer Float flavor. It’s a root beer float in popsicle form. You’re welcome. 3. Dog snarfles. A sound best described as “determined contentment.” And it makes me melt.

4. Kate Hudson’s cover of “Voices Carry.” She doesn’t reinvent the wheel here, but it has all the delight of your bestie totally crushing it at karaoke. It’s a bop.

5. Mississippi food. I just went home. I gained weight. It was worth it. 6. “And Just Like That … The Writer’s Room” podcast. Getting insight into a masterful creative process is always compelling. You know what else is? Hearing when everyone thinks that’s what happened. 7. Kevin Wilson’s “Run for the Hills.” When you need a summer book, this is a very good summer book. 8. Everyone finally getting on board with (actor and comic) Cole Escola. I haven’t been this satisfied with a pop culture moment since the sanctification of Sheryl Lee Ralph. 9. The craft box. I do not care how old you are or if you’ve got kids or if you even consider yourself a creative. Keep some glue sticks and googly eyes and pipe cleaners in your house, and I swear you’ll put them to use.