Bar crawl, cooking class and more food events this week in metro Atlanta

There are plenty of food-and-drink-focused events taking place across metro Atlanta in any given month, but this weekly guide highlights some unique activities to check out.
Attend an Oscars watch party, take a vegan cooking class at La Semilla or go on a bar crawl around Marietta Square for St. Patrick’s Day.
Marietta Proper, a cafe and wine bar serving small plates, will host a Shamrock Bar Crawl on March 14. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)
Shamrock Bar Crawl
Marietta Proper will host a Shamrock Bar Crawl that winds through the streets of Marietta Square. The crawl begins at Marietta Proper with a dinner-style buffet and a drink to kick off the festivities. From there, attendees can move on to nearby bars and restaurants including the Third Door, Contrast Artisan Ales, Stockyard Burgers & Bones, Social House and Hamp & Harry’s, all of which will offer special deals and discounts. Tickets include dinner, the first drink and discounts at participating venues.
Entry at 5 and 7 p.m. March 14. $50 per person. 9 W. Park Square, Marietta. 678-744-2882, mariettaproper.com
Enzo's will host an Oscar viewing party at GTC Trilith Cinemas. (Courtesy of Chucky Khang)
Oscar viewing party
Italian restaurant Enzo will hold an Oscar viewing party this weekend at GTC Trilith Cinemas in Fayetteville. Guests should arrive in style ready to walk a red carpet lined with professional photographers. Once inside, attendees can sip on drinks and mingle until 7 p.m., when the 98th Academy Awards begin, according to a news release. Tickets include food from Enzo’s chef Andrea Montobbio as well as two drink tickets for cocktails inspired by iconic films. There will also be giveaways and prizes throughout the night.
The vegan cubano from La Semilla. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/La Semilla)
Chef demo series at La Semilla
Vegan restaurant La Semilla is launching a chef demonstrations series that focuses on plant-based cooking. During the first class, chef and co-owner of La Semilla, Reid Trapani, will show attendees how to make seitan from scratch, a plant-based protein made from wheat. During the demonstration, Trapani will show attendees the different ways it can be used as a meat alternative, like in La Semilla’s menu where it stars in the restaurant’s carne asada tacos, its crunch wrap and the Cubano.
Tickets include a cooking demo, tips and techniques, tastings throughout the class and recipes to bring home.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
