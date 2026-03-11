Food & Dining Bar crawl, cooking class and more food events this week in metro Atlanta Walk the red carpet at an Oscars watch party, and more. Enzo's will host an Oscar viewing party at GTC Trilith Cinemas. (Courtesy of Chucky Khang)

There are plenty of food-and-drink-focused events taking place across metro Atlanta in any given month, but this weekly guide highlights some unique activities to check out. Attend an Oscars watch party, take a vegan cooking class at La Semilla or go on a bar crawl around Marietta Square for St. Patrick’s Day.

Marietta Proper, a cafe and wine bar serving small plates, will host a Shamrock Bar Crawl on March 14. (Olivia Wakim/AJC) Shamrock Bar Crawl Marietta Proper will host a Shamrock Bar Crawl that winds through the streets of Marietta Square. The crawl begins at Marietta Proper with a dinner-style buffet and a drink to kick off the festivities. From there, attendees can move on to nearby bars and restaurants including the Third Door, Contrast Artisan Ales, Stockyard Burgers & Bones, Social House and Hamp & Harry's, all of which will offer special deals and discounts. Tickets include dinner, the first drink and discounts at participating venues. Entry at 5 and 7 p.m. March 14. $50 per person. 9 W. Park Square, Marietta. 678-744-2882, mariettaproper.com

Enzo's will host an Oscar viewing party at GTC Trilith Cinemas. (Courtesy of Chucky Khang)

Oscar viewing party Italian restaurant Enzo will hold an Oscar viewing party this weekend at GTC Trilith Cinemas in Fayetteville. Guests should arrive in style ready to walk a red carpet lined with professional photographers. Once inside, attendees can sip on drinks and mingle until 7 p.m., when the 98th Academy Awards begin, according to a news release. Tickets include food from Enzo’s chef Andrea Montobbio as well as two drink tickets for cocktails inspired by iconic films. There will also be giveaways and prizes throughout the night.