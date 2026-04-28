Arts & Entertainment Atlanta creatives turn to trendy Risograph to color their world Graphic designers, photographers, printmakers and hobbyists are trying out the vivid Japanese printing technique. Posy Press studio founder Samantha Richardson (left) shares a smile with workshop instructor Arantza Peña Popo as they eye a Risograph machine print at the Goat Farm arts complex. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Muriel Vega – For the AJC 47 minutes ago Share

When you enter the Posy Press studio in the newly revitalized Goat Farm arts complex, you’re instantly in a bubble of pink, from the furniture to even founder Samantha Richardson’s hair. You also are surrounded by colorful prints made by past students and artists through the Risograph-focused studio. The studio has been hosting workshops since December for both beginners and advanced students to learn more about the technique. Risograph (or “Riso”) is a Japanese printing technique developed by the Riso Kagaku Corporation. It works by layering one color of ink at a time, similar to screen printing. The machine was designed in the 1980s as an affordable way for schools and offices to print large quantities of materials quickly. It works like a mix between a photocopier and a printing press (the machine looks similar to a Xerox machine). Riso prints are known for their vibrant colors and slightly textured, imperfect finish, which has made the technique popular with contemporary artists and designers.

“There’s kind of a magic to it — when you print something on a Riso, it just looks like art,” said Richardson, who’s also Posy Press’ creative director. Workshop instructor Arantza Peña Popo (left) and studio founder Samantha Richardson (center) change Risograph machine ink drums at Posy Press while studio assistant Maddy Lyons works on a Riso print on another machine. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In 2025, after nearly a decade as a freelance brand designer, Richardson participated in the Public Art Futures Lab Artists-In-Residence Program, an 18-week undertaking by Fulton County Arts & Culture that supports Atlanta-area artists working at the intersection of art, technology, and public space. The program offers education stipends, mentorship and other resources for residents to develop self-directed, community-engaged projects that reimagine public art in the digital age. Her residency led her to integrate Riso into her practice for the first time, in the form of animations. She quickly found a community at the Goat Farm and was among the first artists to tour the complex’s new studios.

Richardson displays prints from the last Risograph workshop at Posy Press. Since December, Posy Press has been hosting Riso workshops for beginners and advanced students to explore various techniques that produce vibrant prints. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A conversation with Arantza Peña Popo, Risograph consultant and instructor at Posy Press, led them to open up the studio for classes. The first two workshops in December 2025 sold out immediately, prompting Richardson and Peña Popo to add more workshops to their offerings. Students have brought everything from art to dog portraits to their classes, and they pick colors from the studio’s 13 color drums. “I wanted to have a space where junior creatives could find mentorship. I had a space like that in college and it helped me find my footing,” said Richardson. “The focus is helping guide creatives in their career and helping introduce more physical, slower processes that they may be unfamiliar with.” While the workshops are open to all, including casual hobbyists, they can also serve as a starting point for illustrators, photographers and other artists to expand their craft into a new medium. Richardson arranges flowers on a glass bed to create a Risograph print at Posy Press. A Risograph works like a mix between a screen printer and a Xerox machine, producing vibrant art with unique textures and colors. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Illustrator Kelsey Smith had been interested in learning about Risograph for a long time but hadn’t found a space to learn about it. Then she took her first Riso workshop at Posy Press in February.

“Because it’s a more specialized form of printing, it’s difficult to gain access to the medium without any prior knowledge,” Smith said. “Riso offers a form of physical authenticity while incorporating both digital and traditional methods, allowing an artist or individual to experience (its) special features.” As she incorporates Risograph into her practice, she anticipates returning to the studio for more classes to build on her skills. “As an illustrator, I’m looking forward to utilizing more Risograph printing in my own art and connecting with my audience through that unique medium ... and collaborating with the community here through shows and markets,” Smith said. In March, Posy Press led a two-day Riso printing for photography workshop. Printmaker and graphic designer Dyanne Horgan led the advanced workshop, along with the press team, to teach various digital techniques for designing for Riso. Samantha Richardson (center) — with Arantza Peña Popo (left) and Maddy Lyons — holds a fan deck, a reference tool for graphic designers and other creatives that shows the vibrant spot colors available in Risograph printing at Posy Press. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Horgan, who owns Ripe Ink Press, is also an instructor at the Atlanta Printmakers Studio. Her interest in Riso kick-started the programming at the Hapeville nonprofit in 2024. Looking to upgrade her Riso printer, she reached out to the studio to buy her old machine to give the public access, potentially building a community around the technique.

“We exist to provide studio space and equipment for artists to make fine art prints. It was a great opportunity to add another printmaking medium to the repertoire of things that we cover here at the studio,” Atlanta Printmakers Studio Executive Director Angela Nichols said. The programming grew quickly from there, thanks to Horgan and program manager Katherine Eaves. The Atlanta Printmakers Studio team recently wrapped up a six-week course focused on the basics of Riso and digital printing. A recent Risograph workshop at Atlanta Printmakers Studio in Hapeville. (Courtesy of Dyanne Horgan) Sarah Lashinsky, a software designer, took this course in fall 2025 after meeting Horgan while printing her Riso wedding zines (self-published wedding keepsakes). She was instantly curious about the technique’s imperfections. While she was intimidated by the technical nature of Riso, she was excited that the multiweek class gave her room to explore questions at a comfortable pace as she created collages to print with the format. “When you participate in a local class, you take advantage of the resources and expertise available in your community,” Lanshinsky said. “Dyanne invited us to create whatever we want, and using her command of the tool to guide us toward that vision.”

Atlanta Printmakers Studio also has led short-form introduction workshops, similar to those offered by Posy Press. Its next intro course will be May 9 with another six-week workshop coming up this summer. “Atlanta Printmakers has been absolutely integral to bringing the Riso community to Atlanta,” Horgan said. “One thing that’s really exciting is, I’ve had repeat people that have taken the class many times and come back because now they have their own machine.” Colorful prints began to emerge during a Riso workshop at Atlanta Printmakers Studio. (Nic Huey/Courtesy of Atlanta Printmakers Studio) To meet demand, they organized a workshop by a traveling technician on maintaining a Riso machine. “Essentially, when you buy this huge piece of machinery, it’s kind of like buying a used car,” Horgan said. “We had people (attend the maintenance workshop) from all over the Southeast. This community just doesn’t exist as much in the (region, but) it’s really growing.”