Voting early in the Georgia primaries? Here’s what to know.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to vote early.

Advance voting for the Georgia primaries and the nonpartisan judicial races began Monday and continues through Friday, May 15.

Who’s on the ballot?

Nearly every statewide office. That includes governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent and the commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor. One of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats is up for grabs, along with two of the nine state Supreme Court justices and two of the seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Every seat in the U.S House and the state General Assembly also is on the ballot, along with some county-level offices and state court judgeships. Voters will also weigh in on a series of nonbinding ballot questions on the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Check out The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Georgia Voter Guide for information about these races.

Where to vote

Every county has at least one advance voting location. Larger counties have more. The Georgia Secretary of State’s website has a complete list of locations by county. Typically, early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, but hours can vary by county. Some counties also have Sunday voting.