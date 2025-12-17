Here are the first-round matchups in the 2026 GHSA football playoffs per the brackets announced Saturday.
The 2026 Georgia high school football playoff brackets for all eight classifications.
No. 10 Tucker defeated No. 4 Mays 28-0 on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
The Tigers dominated Mays 28-0, forcing a three-way tie between Tucker, Mays and Lithonia for the Region 5-5A title.
North Gwinnett scored two late TDs and got a field goal from its sophomore kicker at the horn to beat Parkview 57-55.
A recap of notable scores from Week 12 of GHSA football.
Four Questions with Parkview coach Adam Clack, whose team will win Region 7-7A if the Panthers defeat North Gwinnett in a road game Friday night.
Lee County was off last week but moved into the No. 25 spot in the NationalHSFB.com rankings.
A look at the GHSA and GIAA passing, rushing and receiving leaders after Week 11 of Georgia high school football.
Eighteen teams have lost the final game of the regular season and won a state title. Another 49 have lost their opening game and won a state title. Here are the lists.
The sport has continued to grow rapidly in Georgia since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020. Girls flag football surpassed 300 schools last season.