Top 5 performers from GHSA flag football state championships
North Oconee, Jenkins, Harris County and Blessed Trinity all had players make the list.
North Oconee's Kallie Mashburn and Taylor Dillard celebrate a touchdown during the flag football Division 3 championship match between Whitewater and North Oconee in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. North Oconee won the championship game, 31-6. (Ashtin Barker for the AJC)
Browner didn’t need to win a state title to make the list. The speedy senior’s 124 yards receiving were the most of any player throughout championship weekend.
Browner also dazzled with the longest play of the week, a 73-yard touchdown to give Jenkins a 13-7 lead as time expired on the first half. She pulled down a contested catch with a defender in front and behind her and burned the Greenbrier secondary en route to the end zone.
Cauley led Harris County to a 32-0 domination of Washington County in the first game of championship week. The senior’s dual-threat combination of accuracy and agility led a Tiger offense that totaled 252 yards in the blowout.
Harris County didn’t waste time asserting dominance, either. Cauley led the Tigers to a 25-0 halftime lead, and the team coasted to a Division 1 title from there.
Cauley also arguably had the top play of the week on her first touchdown pass of the game, a 31-yard toss to Pearson Pettit.
Catherine Cooper, QB, North Oconee
15/25 passing, 229 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT
Cooper led North Oconee to a 31-6 beat down of Whitewater with the most touchdown passes of championship week. The senior diced Whitewater’s secondary and finished with an efficient 15.3 yards per completion.
Cooper led North Oconee’s electric passing attack to an 18-0 lead by halftime. Her best throw came right before the half, a 20-yard touchdown strike to Elizabeth Patterson as time expired.
Chelsea Lewis, WR/DB, Blessed Trinity
3 receptions, 42 yards, 1 XP; 1 INT, 1 flag pull
Lewis didn’t fill up the box score as much as the other players listed, but she delivered two of the most pivotal catches in Blessed Trinity’s 21-20 overtime win over Milton.
The first came on defense when Lewis preserved a 0-0 tie with an interception just two yards shy of the goal line.
The second came on the last play of regulation. The Titans needed an extra point to force overtime, and quarterback Addie Spak heaved a lob toward Lewis along the side of the end zone.
The junior tracked the lob and made an incredible toe-tap catch to keep her team’s championship hopes alive.
Kallie Mashburn, WR/DB, North Oconee
2 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD; 2 INT, 14 ret yards, 1 flag pull
Mashburn made two of the biggest catches in her state championship, as well. The sophomore set the tone with the game’s first touchdown, a 24-yard catch-and-run that featured an impressive sidestep juke.
Mashburn showcased her hands on defense in the next quarter, picking off a deflected pass and returning the ball just seven yards from the goal line.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
