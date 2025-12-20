AJC Varsity Top 5 performers from GHSA flag football state championships North Oconee, Jenkins, Harris County and Blessed Trinity all had players make the list. North Oconee's Kallie Mashburn and Taylor Dillard celebrate a touchdown during the flag football Division 3 championship match between Whitewater and North Oconee in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. North Oconee won the championship game, 31-6. (Ashtin Barker for the AJC)

The Georgia High School Association crowned five flag football state champions this week, all of which had players that dominated on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at some of the top performances from two-way athletes and elite quarterbacks that stood out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week.

A’Niyah Browner, WR/DB, Jenkins 3 receptions, 124 yards, 1 TD; 1 rush, 3 yards; 3 flag pulls Browner didn’t need to win a state title to make the list. The speedy senior’s 124 yards receiving were the most of any player throughout championship weekend. Browner also dazzled with the longest play of the week, a 73-yard touchdown to give Jenkins a 13-7 lead as time expired on the first half. She pulled down a contested catch with a defender in front and behind her and burned the Greenbrier secondary en route to the end zone.

Madalynn Cauley, QB, Harris County 15/22 passing, 183 yards, 3 TD; 4 rushes, 54 yards, 2 TD; 1 flag pull, 1 QBH

Cauley led Harris County to a 32-0 domination of Washington County in the first game of championship week. The senior’s dual-threat combination of accuracy and agility led a Tiger offense that totaled 252 yards in the blowout. RELATED Harris County ‘big-time player’ QB leads team to flag football state title Harris County didn’t waste time asserting dominance, either. Cauley led the Tigers to a 25-0 halftime lead, and the team coasted to a Division 1 title from there. Cauley also arguably had the top play of the week on her first touchdown pass of the game, a 31-yard toss to Pearson Pettit. Catherine Cooper, QB, North Oconee 15/25 passing, 229 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Cooper led North Oconee to a 31-6 beat down of Whitewater with the most touchdown passes of championship week. The senior diced Whitewater’s secondary and finished with an efficient 15.3 yards per completion. RELATED North Oconee built a tough schedule. It paid off with a flag football title. Cooper led North Oconee’s electric passing attack to an 18-0 lead by halftime. Her best throw came right before the half, a 20-yard touchdown strike to Elizabeth Patterson as time expired. Chelsea Lewis, WR/DB, Blessed Trinity 3 receptions, 42 yards, 1 XP; 1 INT, 1 flag pull Lewis didn’t fill up the box score as much as the other players listed, but she delivered two of the most pivotal catches in Blessed Trinity’s 21-20 overtime win over Milton.

The first came on defense when Lewis preserved a 0-0 tie with an interception just two yards shy of the goal line. The second came on the last play of regulation. The Titans needed an extra point to force overtime, and quarterback Addie Spak heaved a lob toward Lewis along the side of the end zone. The junior tracked the lob and made an incredible toe-tap catch to keep her team’s championship hopes alive. Kallie Mashburn, WR/DB, North Oconee 2 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD; 2 INT, 14 ret yards, 1 flag pull