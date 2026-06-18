MLB pushing to remove high school players from draft eligibility

While Major League Baseball and the MLBPA continue to hash out negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the MLB’s newest proposal includes some drastic changes to the draft.

According to multiple reports, including from JJ Cooper of Baseball America, the MLB’s updated plan included cutting the draft from 20 to 12 rounds, making high school players ineligible and a new international draft.

“MLB’s proposal would mean that beginning in 2028, high school players would no longer be eligible for the MLB draft. Instead, players in the U.S. and Canada would be draft eligible two years after their high school class graduated, and they would have to be at least 20 years old on Sept. 1 of that draft year. The vast majority of players would be draft eligible after their sophomore season in college,” Cooper said in a Baseball America video. “There will be a new international draft as well, and for that draft, players would need to be 18 by Sept. 1 of their draft year. As opposed to 17 by Sept. 1, to be draft eligible and sign right now.”