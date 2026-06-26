AJC Varsity

Georgia sprinter Melanie Doggett is Gatorade national winner

The freshman set a 14-and-under world record in the 200 meters at the GHSA meet in June. She topped that weeks later in Eugene, Oregon.
Melanie Doggett holds the Gatorade national girls track-and-field national athlete-of-the-year trophy, presented to her at her school, Landmark Christian, on Thursday. (Courtesy of Gatorade)
Melanie Doggett holds the Gatorade national girls track-and-field national athlete-of-the-year trophy, presented to her at her school, Landmark Christian, on Thursday. (Courtesy of Gatorade)
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Melanie Doggett, the Landmark Christian freshman who set a 14-and-under world record in the 200 meters at the GHSA meet in June, is the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Doggett is the first freshman to win this Gatorade national award, which dates to 1986. She is the first Georgian to win the girls’ track award since Candace Hill of Rockdale County in 2015.

At her first GHSA meet, Doggett ran the 200 in 22.71 seconds at UGA’s new Spec Towns Track, then got faster later in June when she set personal bests in the 100 and 200 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.

Her times there — 11.8 in the 100 and 22.48 in the 200 — are the second-fastest freshman times in high school history, according to Gatorade. The 22.48 time in the 200 is the ninth-fastest time for any high school girls sprinter, according to Track and Field News.

Another Georgia athlete, Caroline Stanton of Buford, was named the Gatorade Softball National Player of the Year this month, giving Georgia two of Gatorade’s national winners. Georgia also accomplished that feat in 2019 with Dalton’s Omar Hernandez in boys soccer and East Coweta’s Kelley Lynch in softball.