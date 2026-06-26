Georgia sprinter Melanie Doggett is Gatorade national winner

Melanie Doggett holds the Gatorade national girls track-and-field national athlete-of-the-year trophy, presented to her at her school, Landmark Christian, on Thursday. (Courtesy of Gatorade)

The freshman set a 14-and-under world record in the 200 meters at the GHSA meet in June. She topped that weeks later in Eugene, Oregon.

The freshman set a 14-and-under world record in the 200 meters at the GHSA meet in June. She topped that weeks later in Eugene, Oregon.

Melanie Doggett, the Landmark Christian freshman who set a 14-and-under world record in the 200 meters at the GHSA meet in June, is the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Doggett is the first freshman to win this Gatorade national award, which dates to 1986. She is the first Georgian to win the girls’ track award since Candace Hill of Rockdale County in 2015.

At her first GHSA meet, Doggett ran the 200 in 22.71 seconds at UGA’s new Spec Towns Track, then got faster later in June when she set personal bests in the 100 and 200 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.