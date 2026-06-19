AJC Varsity Georgia Tech lands two 4-star commits from Douglas County in back-to-back days Justin Weeks and Joshua Sam-Epelle are the No. 1 and No. 3 players in Georgia Tech’s 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Joshua Sam-Epelle is a 6-foot-8-plus and 325-pound OT prospect in the Class of 2027. He's a major target for Georgia football at Douglas County High School. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Jack Leo 27 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech’s future at the line of scrimmage got a massive boost from Douglas County this week. Four-star defensive lineman Justin Weeks announced his commitment to Tech over Clemson and North Carolina on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets dipped right back into the Class 7A team’s talent on Friday when four-star offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle chose Tech over Georgia, Tennessee and Miami. Sam-Epelle and Weeks, who transferred to Douglas County from Pace Academy, are the No. 1 and No. 3 players in Georgia Tech’s 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Sam-Epelle was a key starter last year for a Douglas County team that made the 6A quarterfinals, where it lost to eventual national champion Buford.

“They’re close by home, and I’ll be able to see them a lot more,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “I think family is big for them, and I think they want to stay near their family, so I think that was big.” White said Georgia Tech is getting an unselfish player in Weeks. The 2026 Under Armour All-American impressed White with his versatility and willingness to help wherever he can. “The big thing about Justin is right now, he may have to play both ways,” White said. “He was combative about not playing both ways. Most guys are just like, ‘Coach, I’m just going to play defense.’ “He’s like, ‘Coach, I can help us on offense, so I want to play on offense. I’ll let you know if I need a blow.’”

In Sam-Epelle, White sees a competitor “who hasn’t reached his potential yet.” Sam-Epelle’s 85-inch wingspan and dominance at left tackle have been key talking points in his recruitment.