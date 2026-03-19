27 Georgia high schools add flag football for 2026 season

Athletes run group drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The sport will spread to 27 new Georgia high schools this year. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The sport has continued to grow rapidly across the state since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020.

The sport has continued to grow rapidly across the state since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020.

Girls flag football will spread to 27 new Georgia high schools in 2026, according to a release from the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which has been a main financial contributor to the sport’s growth in the state.

The sport has continued to grow rapidly in Georgia since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020. Girls flag football surpassed 300 schools last season, and for the first time next season, the state championships will have their own day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.