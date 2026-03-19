AJC Varsity

27 Georgia high schools add flag football for 2026 season

The sport has continued to grow rapidly across the state since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020.
Athletes run group drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The sport will spread to 27 new Georgia high schools this year. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Athletes run group drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The sport will spread to 27 new Georgia high schools this year. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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48 minutes ago

Girls flag football will spread to 27 new Georgia high schools in 2026, according to a release from the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which has been a main financial contributor to the sport’s growth in the state.

The sport has continued to grow rapidly in Georgia since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020. Girls flag football surpassed 300 schools last season, and for the first time next season, the state championships will have their own day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The sport’s growth could lead to more significant change soon. GHSA girls flag football consultant Ernie Yarbrough expects the sport — which currently places schools in divisions based on geographical area rather than total enrollment number — to move to a traditional regional model in the next two years.

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About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

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