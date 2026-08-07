Houston County’s Drew Burress wastes no time showing off his power in the pros

Former Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress set the all-time school record for home runs hit, 60, over his four years with the Yellow Jackets.
That display of power, mixed with his athleticism, earned him the eighth overall selection by the Athletics in this year’s MLB draft. Currently playing for the A’s Single-A Stockton Ports, the Warner Robins native has carried that power into pro ball.
Burress made his professional debut this week for Stockton, playing in all three games against the San Jose Giants, where he notched two hits — both home runs — four RBIs, two walks, four strikeouts and a 1.079 OPS.
Just like most of the homers Burress blasted in college, his two long balls for the Ports have been nothing short of moon shots. It is only fitting that his first two professional hits are home runs. His first homer came in the series opener on Tuesday, driving a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field wall.
On Thursday, Burress, again ahead in the count 2-0, turned on a fastball over the left field wall to give Stockton an early 2-0 lead in the first. The Ports would eventually drop the series, losing two out of three games.
The A’s have shown an eagerness in recent history to call up top draftees, most notably current first baseman Nick Kurtz, who was drafted fourth overall in 2024 and played in just 33 minor league games before being called up.
The first baseman earned a 2025 Silver Slugger Award, BBWAA and Baseball America Rookie of the Year and an All MLB second team selection.
Before him was shortstop Jacob Wilson, who was selected sixth overall in the 2023 draft. Wilson played in just 72 minor league games before being called up on July 19, 2024. Wilson earned his first All-Star selection during the 2025 season.
“From everything I’ve seen, this organization isn’t scared to promote guys if they think they’re ready,” Burress said in July via MLB.com. “I just have to go out and do my part playing the game. I’m sure there are going to be times when it’s easy and times when it’s not. But, if I just continue to go out there and be myself, I think it can happen pretty quick.”
During his high school days at Houston County, Burress won two state championships and, over his final two seasons, won the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year and hit a combined .456 with 109 hits, 30 home runs and 132 RBIs.
During his final year at Georgia Tech, he helped lead the team to a 50-11 record, back-to-back ACC regular season titles for the first time since the 2004-05 seasons, and its first conference tournament title since 2014 — defeating UNC, against whom Burress blasted his 58th career home run, passing Jason Varitek on the school all-time home run list.