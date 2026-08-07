AJC Varsity Houston County’s Drew Burress wastes no time showing off his power in the pros Former Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress has homered in two of his first three minor league games. Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress swings during the third inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 16 hours ago Share

Former Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress set the all-time school record for home runs hit, 60, over his four years with the Yellow Jackets. That display of power, mixed with his athleticism, earned him the eighth overall selection by the Athletics in this year’s MLB draft. Currently playing for the A’s Single-A Stockton Ports, the Warner Robins native has carried that power into pro ball. Burress made his professional debut this week for Stockton, playing in all three games against the San Jose Giants, where he notched two hits — both home runs — four RBIs, two walks, four strikeouts and a 1.079 OPS.

Just like most of the homers Burress blasted in college, his two long balls for the Ports have been nothing short of moon shots. It is only fitting that his first two professional hits are home runs. His first homer came in the series opener on Tuesday, driving a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field wall. On Thursday, Burress, again ahead in the count 2-0, turned on a fastball over the left field wall to give Stockton an early 2-0 lead in the first. The Ports would eventually drop the series, losing two out of three games. The A’s have shown an eagerness in recent history to call up top draftees, most notably current first baseman Nick Kurtz, who was drafted fourth overall in 2024 and played in just 33 minor league games before being called up.

The first baseman earned a 2025 Silver Slugger Award, BBWAA and Baseball America Rookie of the Year and an All MLB second team selection.