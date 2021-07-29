ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Gymnastics gold, swimming updates

Sunisa Lee, of United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Caption
Sunisa Lee, of United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Sports
By AJC sports
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Thursday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Thursday and Friday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Friday.

For Subscribers: In Thursday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in the AJC ePaper Thursday July 29 2021
Caption
Tokyo Olympic Extra in the AJC ePaper Thursday July 29 2021 (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

