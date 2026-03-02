Kennesaw State opens spring practice with high energy, plenty of questions

The Owls won 10 games and went to the program’s first bowl game last year, but much of that team has graduated or transferred.

The Owls won 10 games and went to the program’s first bowl game last year, but much of that team has graduated or transferred.

The Owls, coming off a 10-4 season and the first bowl game in school history, began the first of 15 practices that will conclude with the spring game April 11. But coach Jerry Mack quickly pointed out that the team enjoying the comfortable morning temperatures at The Perch athletic fields is quite a bit different from the one that became the Cinderella of FBS football last fall.

“10 wins, that’s awesome,” Mack said. “But I do think we’ve closed the chapter on that and they’ve done a good job of just focusing on this team. Half those guys aren’t even here any more. These guys haven’t won anything, so we don’t even use the term ‘repeat.’”

There are 47 holdovers from last season’s team and 47 newcomers into the system. There are more returning starters on the defense, while only a couple of linemen return on offense. The search for a quarterback, running back and wide receivers will begin in earnest this spring.

The most visible replacement must be found at quarterback, as all-conference QB Amari Odom transferred to Syracuse. His potential replacements include Rickie Collins, a transfer from Syracuse, Landon Varnes (Mississippi Gulf Coast), Preston Clemmer, Skyler Williams and freshman Jamarcus Harrison from East Hall High School. Williams was redshirted by KSU last year and did not take a snap, but is more familiar with the system than the others.

“I’m really excited about the people that we’ve added to their (group),” Mack said. “We have three new quarterbacks, so it’ll be a fun competition — not just this spring, but through the summer and fall camp. That’s the fun part about this time of year, you get a chance to really coach those guys.”