UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Full NFL combine results for 10 former Georgia football standouts

Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is among the Bulldogs who boosted their draft stock.
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Michael Conroy/AP)
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Michael Conroy/AP)
By
18 minutes ago

The NFL Scouting Combine at last has come to a close.

The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the better represented teams, sending 10 players to Indianapolis to meet with NFL teams.

Linebacker CJ Allen, defensive tackle Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp did not take part in on-field drills. All three will get the chance to show what they can do at Georgia’s pro day, which is currently scheduled for March 18.

Punter Brett Thorson participated in positional drills Thursday, but he did not go through athletic testing drills at the event.

RELATED
Breaking down the Georgia Bulldogs invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

The Bulldogs did have six players participate in on-field testing this past weekend. Daylen Everette took the field with the defensive backs Friday; Saturday saw wide receivers Colbie Young, Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch all take the field for drills.

Offensive linemen Micah Morris and Monroe Freeling worked out Sunday. The bench press for offensive linemen concluded Monday, with Morris putting up 29 reps.

Freeling helped himself the most this past weekend, thanks to a 4.93 40-yard dash and a 33.5-inch vertical. Both ranked in the top five among offensive linemen.

“You come to Georgia to get developed, and you go through hard stuff,” Freeling told reporters Saturday. “So, I think if I’m an NFL team, I’m betting on a Georgia player 10 out of 10 times.”

Georgia will hold its pro day later in March as prospects continue to go through the NFL draft process. The first round of the NFL draft is set for April 23, while rounds four through seven conclude April 25. No program has had more players taken in the previous five NFL drafts than Georgia.

RELATED
Colbie Young knows time running out on opportunity to meet NFL potential

You can see the full NFL combine measurements and results for Georgia’s participants below.

Monroe Freeling

Micah Morris

Zachariah Branch

Dillon Bell

Colbie Young

Daylen Everette

Oscar Delp

CJ Allen

Christen Miller

Brett Thorson

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

090422 GEORGIA FOOTBALL
BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart: 24-team CFP field provides room for more marquee matchups

Georgia beats South Carolina to reach 20-win mark

Carson Beck clears air on alleged ‘bad blood’ with Georgia, explains transfer

Keep Reading

Oscar Delp aiming to leave Georgia football tight end mark at NFL combine

Colbie Young knows time running out on opportunity to meet NFL potential

Five prospects to watch for Falcons in Friday’s NFL combine drills

Featured

NYSE bell

Did you hear the NYSE bell ring? Atlanta leaders hope World Cup travelers did.

How one of Trump’s ‘pit bulls’ paved the way for the FBI’s raid in Fulton

Mystery at Murder Creek: The vanishings no one noticed