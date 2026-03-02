Georgia Bulldogs Full NFL combine results for 10 former Georgia football standouts Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is among the Bulldogs who boosted their draft stock. Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Michael Conroy/AP)

The NFL Scouting Combine at last has come to a close. The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the better represented teams, sending 10 players to Indianapolis to meet with NFL teams.

Linebacker CJ Allen, defensive tackle Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp did not take part in on-field drills. All three will get the chance to show what they can do at Georgia’s pro day, which is currently scheduled for March 18. Punter Brett Thorson participated in positional drills Thursday, but he did not go through athletic testing drills at the event. RELATED Breaking down the Georgia Bulldogs invited to the NFL Scouting Combine The Bulldogs did have six players participate in on-field testing this past weekend. Daylen Everette took the field with the defensive backs Friday; Saturday saw wide receivers Colbie Young, Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch all take the field for drills. Offensive linemen Micah Morris and Monroe Freeling worked out Sunday. The bench press for offensive linemen concluded Monday, with Morris putting up 29 reps.

Freeling helped himself the most this past weekend, thanks to a 4.93 40-yard dash and a 33.5-inch vertical. Both ranked in the top five among offensive linemen.

“You come to Georgia to get developed, and you go through hard stuff,” Freeling told reporters Saturday. “So, I think if I’m an NFL team, I’m betting on a Georgia player 10 out of 10 times.” Georgia will hold its pro day later in March as prospects continue to go through the NFL draft process. The first round of the NFL draft is set for April 23, while rounds four through seven conclude April 25. No program has had more players taken in the previous five NFL drafts than Georgia. RELATED Colbie Young knows time running out on opportunity to meet NFL potential You can see the full NFL combine measurements and results for Georgia’s participants below. Monroe Freeling 6-foot-7

315 pounds

34 3/4-inch arms

10 3/4-inch hands

4.93 40-yard dash

1.71 10-yard split

33.5-inch vertical

9-foot-7 broad jump Micah Morris 6-foot-5

334 pounds

33 5/8-inch arms

10 3/8-inch hands

5.09 40-yard dash

1.73 10-yard split

29.5-inch vertical

9-foot-4 broad jump

29 bench press reps

Zachariah Branch 5-foot-8 5/8

177 pounds

29 3/8-inch arms

9-inch hands

4.35 40-yard dash

38-inch vertical

10-foot-5 broad jump

20 bench press reps Dillon Bell 6-foot-1

209 pounds

30 1/4-inch arms

9 1/2 inch hands

4.5 40-yard dash

39-inch vertical

10-foot-6 broad jump Colbie Young 6-foot-5

218 pounds

31 7/8-inch arms

9 1/2-inch hands

4.49 40-yard dash Daylen Everette 6-foot-1

196 pounds

31 7/8-inch arms

9 5/8-inch hands

4.38 40-yard dash

37.5-inch vertical

10-foot-4 broad jump Oscar Delp 6-foot-5

245 pounds

31 5/8-inch arms

9 1/2-inch hands