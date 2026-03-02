Full NFL combine results for 10 former Georgia football standouts

The NFL Scouting Combine at last has come to a close.
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the better represented teams, sending 10 players to Indianapolis to meet with NFL teams.
Linebacker CJ Allen, defensive tackle Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp did not take part in on-field drills. All three will get the chance to show what they can do at Georgia’s pro day, which is currently scheduled for March 18.
Punter Brett Thorson participated in positional drills Thursday, but he did not go through athletic testing drills at the event.
The Bulldogs did have six players participate in on-field testing this past weekend. Daylen Everette took the field with the defensive backs Friday; Saturday saw wide receivers Colbie Young, Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch all take the field for drills.
Offensive linemen Micah Morris and Monroe Freeling worked out Sunday. The bench press for offensive linemen concluded Monday, with Morris putting up 29 reps.
Freeling helped himself the most this past weekend, thanks to a 4.93 40-yard dash and a 33.5-inch vertical. Both ranked in the top five among offensive linemen.
“You come to Georgia to get developed, and you go through hard stuff,” Freeling told reporters Saturday. “So, I think if I’m an NFL team, I’m betting on a Georgia player 10 out of 10 times.”
Georgia will hold its pro day later in March as prospects continue to go through the NFL draft process. The first round of the NFL draft is set for April 23, while rounds four through seven conclude April 25. No program has had more players taken in the previous five NFL drafts than Georgia.
You can see the full NFL combine measurements and results for Georgia’s participants below.