Ten athletes with Georgia ties have won medals in Paris Olympics

Hampton Morris of the United States competes during the men's 61kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Ten athletes with Georgia connections have won medals in the Paris Olympic Games through Thursday, including two gold medal winners and one athlete who won two medals. Competition is continuing headed toward the closing ceremony Sunday. Here are the medal winners with local ties:

GOLD MEDALS

Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in skeet

Gabby Thomas (Atlanta), USA women’s track and field in 200 meters

SILVER MEDALS

Daniel Roberts (Hampton), USA track and field in 110-meter hurdles

Brooks Curry (Dunwoody), USA swimming in 4x200-meter freestyle relay

Nic Fink (University of Georgia), USA men’s swimming in 100-meter breaststroke

Katie Moon (Powder Springs), USA women’s track and field in pole vault

BRONZE MEDALS

Dearica Hamby (Marietta and Norcross High School), USA women’s basketball 3x3

Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in mixed skeet

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), USA women’s basketball 3x3

Brody Malone (Rockmart), USA gymnastics in team all-around

Hampton Morris (Marietta), USA men’s weightlifting in 61 kilograms

ExploreSummer Olympics: News, medal counts, latest results
ExploreGeorgia has ties to more than 60 athletes competing in Paris. Here's a guide

