What a wild Monday night at Truist Park, eh?

We’ll talk about the Braves’ near no-no momentarily.

First I’ve gotta get my grumpy pants on.

IN MY 5-STAR FEELINGS

College football recruiting has always been insane, especially in the South.

Kids flip-flop. Live animals get involved. Moms disagree with things, maybe even steal a letter of intent or two. Grown men scream-type on the internet.

Jared Curtis’ commitment ceremony was nothing like that.

The nation’s top 2026 quarterback prospect held a straightforward event at his Nashville high school Monday evening. In a span of what couldn’t have been more than 15 or 20 seconds, he declared his Bulldog allegiance and unzipped his jacket to unveil an old school Georgia T-shirt.

Classic — and classy — stuff. Understated even.

Still, though … doesn’t all this excitement seem kind of silly these days?

I don’t begrudge the kids their moments. But who’s to say Curtis (or any other uber-talented prep star) will ever even suit up in the red and black?

It’s a different world now, with NIL and the transfer portal. Dudes come and go quicker than a South Georgia spring.

In fact, the last three 5-star quarterbacks who arrived in Athens under Kirby Smart — Jacob Eason, Justin Fields and Brock Vandagriff — all wrapped things up elsewhere.

Dylan Raiola, a 5-star who *moved from Texas to Buford* after committing to Georgia, never even made it to campus.

Is it worth the energy to get emotionally invested in anyone these days? To hope and dream a year or two in advance.

I asked AJC/DawgNation reporter Connor Riley what the message board vibes are like with something like this, in the year 2025.

“There’s definitely a weariness of some fans given it’s just harder to invest in players on a year-to-year basis,” he told me. “But overall, 5-star recruiting wins are still seen as a big deal by Georgia fans.

“When you land a player like Jared Curtis — who has garnered comparisons to Matthew Stafford — you tend to excite the fan base and show you can continue to bring in elite talent. Even if less of it seems to stick around.”

That’s fair.

I’m still gonna be grumpy about it, but I want Mr. Curtis to know this: It’s not you.

It’s me.

And the system we’ve created.

Am I wrong? How do you feel about your team landing a big-time recruit these days? Give me a shout!

WINNIN’ AND GRINNIN’

It was pitch 93 that got him.

Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver took a no-hit bid into the eighth Monday night — but history wasn’t ready. The Reds’ Santiago Espinal led off the inning with a single to center.

🗣️ Said Smith-Shawver: “I haven’t really thought about it, but it was just one of those feelings, that’s what you dream about as a kid, going out there and playing the game you love. Just trying to take it all in right now.”

The 22-year-old finished the inning (and his 11th career start) without surrendering another hit.

The Braves won 4-0, thanks in part to a Matt Olson inside-the-park home run that involved the Reds’ left fielder breaking his arm on the outfield wall.

But mostly thanks to Smith-Shawver, who’s trying hard to stick in the Braves rotation this time around.

🗣️ Said catcher Sean Murphy: “He does everything right. He’s been up and he’s been down and we’ve asked him to do some tough things and put him in some difficult spots. For any of my pitchers to go out and have a night like tonight is great, but for AJ, for a guy who’s trying to find his footing, I hope this is just an enormous confidence boost.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to begin a rehab assignment sometime this month.

Chris Sale gets the start tonight. First pitch: 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

TRIVIA TIME

Who threw the most recent no-hitter in Braves history?

Answer at bottom of the newsletter.

LIFE UNTETHERED

Not sure why I laughed when I saw the headline “Carlos Bocanegra is enjoying life after Atlanta United.” I guess because … who wouldn’t given the team’s current circumstances?

⚽ Nevertheless: Beat writer Doug Roberson caught up with the former Five Stripes architect at a local coffee shop. And he does seem to be relishing a freer schedule.

ALSO INTERESTING

🍁 Nell Fortner — recent Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach and former leader of Team USA — will take the reins of the Canadian national team.

👋 The Ravens released kicker Justin Tucker amid a flurry of accusations from massage therapists.

📸 The Met Gala encourages celebrities of all ilk to wear weird outfits. The athletes held their own this year.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kent Mercker recorded the Braves’ most recent no-hitter during a 1994 start at Dodger Stadium. He was also part of a combined no-hitter in 1991.

The last Braves pitcher to throw a solo no-no at home? Phil Niekro in 1973.

Until next time.