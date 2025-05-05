Former Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner to lead Canadian national team

Former Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner, who announced her retirement in March, has been named the head coach of the Canada senior women’s national team.

An Olympic gold medalist, FIBA world champion, former WNBA coach and executive, Fortner assumes her new role effective immediately, as announced by Canada Basketball on Monday.

Fortner is the winningest coach in USA Basketball women’s history, with a 101-14 record, including gold medals at the 1998 FIBA World Championship and the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. She also served as the first coach and general manager of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and guided three NCAA programs — Purdue, Auburn and Georgia Tech — to national tournament appearances, earning coach of the year honors in three different conferences.