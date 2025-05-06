Reds rookie Tyler Callihan breaks forearm trying for catch on inside-the-park home run

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan broke his left forearm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run Monday night.

With two outs in the third inning, Callihan was chasing down a fly ball from Matt Olson and briefly made the grab before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line. After he hit the wall, the ball fell out of Callihan's glove as he rolled onto his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Reds fielders momentarily stopped, unsure if Callihan made the catch or if the ball was foul. Austin Riley scored from first base and Olson circled the bases at half speed, not sure of the ruling.