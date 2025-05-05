Now he returns to the class as the biggest commitment in May 2025.

The ceremony had its share of theatrics. Curtis showed up well in advance of the ceremony in an all-black tracksuit. His parents were also in long, full-sleeved black coats.

Curtis shared the news of his decision, and then everyone turned around to view his commitment video on the big screen near the roof of the Nashville Christian gym.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 225-pound rising senior chose the Bulldogs over Oregon. He becomes the eighth commitment in Georgia’s class. He’s the first 5-star commitment in the class again.

Why did he choose Georgia? He mentioned coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“Just the stability in the coaching staff and knowing Coach Smart and coach Mike Bobo are there. Those are my two biggest commitments at UGA, and just building a connection with them is always special.”

His decision moves Georgia’s 2026 class from the nation’s No. 25-ranked recruiting class to No. 17 nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. This decision is expected to be final, and Curtis will now go about the work of helping to build the UGA class from this point forward.

If he does go into enroll early with Georgia in December, he will become the first 5-star QB to sign with the program since Brock Vandagriff in 2021. His 0.9980 prospect ranking at this time on the 247Sports Composite rating now places him as the second-highest-rated QB prospect in UGA history.

He’s ahead of luminaries like former 5-stars Jacob Eason and Matt Stafford. He’s only behind former 5-star Justin Fields at this time.

Curtis also becomes the rare recommitment to the program. Especially among 5-star QBs. This decision takes the sting out of Georgia losing the commitment of former 5-star QB target Dylan Raiola late in the 2024 cycle.

That was the last chance the Bulldogs had to bring a 5-star arm into the program.

The win is also a seismic recruiting victory for Kirby Smart’s program in an era where NIL rules the day. It is the norm for 5-star high school QB prospects to command a financial package of anywhere from $2 million to $4 million annually in today’s financial climate.

DawgNation was able to pin down that the Bulldogs put together a significant financial package that includes a figure under the expected House revenue sharing settlement, plus endorsement deals, trading card deals, memorabilia and a collective deal.

There are three pillars to the financial package: 1) The revenue share opportunities; 2) The schools that have collectives; 3) What the agency can search for and procure in terms of endorsements at the regional and national level.

While he will be paid handsomely at the college level, DawgNation was told that money wasn’t the deciding factor. It contributed to maybe 10 to 15 percent of the overall puzzle.

Neither Georgia nor Oregon had the highest offer presented to Curtis.

“It’s pretty simple,” his agent Peter Webb of QB Reps said. “If Jared was chasing the best compensation package, this may have been over a long time ago.”